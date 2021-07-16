Club Happenings

The Five Star Award raises the branch’s profile with success stories reported in AAUW National communications affording recognition for local stakeholders and collaborators.

Highlights from the Greensboro Branch award include collaborations with the Commission on the Status of Women 2021 Leadership Summit and the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad with a voter registration event held Sept. 8, 2020. Virtual programs in 2020 and 2021 included AAUW READS (Reader Excel Achieve Develop and Succeed) as well as a program on the basics and significance of diversity equity and inclusion. In partnership with the High Point Library, the branch offered It Is for Girls pre-camp sessions with robotics, internet of things and geographic information systems training. The camp concluded with a weeklong virtual program June 21-25.

Also, AAUW’s STEMEd program is offering weekly webinars for high school girls through mid-August. Contact the club for details.

The Greensboro Branch is holding a Shape the Future membership campaign which offers a $31 discount for new members joining before Aug. 20.

AAUW membership is open to anyone with an associate (or equivalent) degree or higher from an accredited educational institution. A “new member” is someone entirely new to AAUW or an individual who rejoins after two or more years of lapsed membership. For information, email aauwgreensboro@gmail.com or visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net for links to follow on social media.

