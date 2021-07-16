Club Happenings

Ann
ouncements
Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the North Carolina Zoological Park in Asheboro. Participants will be hiking a new trail on Purgatory Mountain.
Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market at 134 S. Church St. for directions and carpooling.
The group will begin their hike at 2 p.m. at the Purgatory Mountain Trailhead located next to Parking Lot A (“Alligator Lot”) near the entrance to North America.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
Awards
The American Association of University Women Greensboro Branch was recently awarded five stars in advancement, communications and external relations, public policy and research, programs and governance, and sustainability.
The AAUW Five Star Branch assessment program was “rebooted” in 2019 and then was extended until June 30, 2021, due to COVID-19 disruptions.
Approximately 100 branches, out of nearly 700 nationwide, submitted documentation, weblinks, social media postings and newsletters with evidence of performance in each of the five categories.
The Five Star Award raises the branch’s profile with success stories reported in AAUW National communications affording recognition for local stakeholders and collaborators.
Highlights from the Greensboro Branch award include collaborations with the Commission on the Status of Women 2021 Leadership Summit and the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad with a voter registration event held Sept. 8, 2020. Virtual programs in 2020 and 2021 included AAUW READS (Reader Excel Achieve Develop and Succeed) as well as a program on the basics and significance of diversity equity and inclusion. In partnership with the High Point Library, the branch offered It Is for Girls pre-camp sessions with robotics, internet of things and geographic information systems training. The camp concluded with a weeklong virtual program June 21-25.
Also, AAUW’s STEMEd program is offering weekly webinars for high school girls through mid-August. Contact the club for details.
The Greensboro Branch is holding a Shape the Future membership campaign which offers a $31 discount for new members joining before Aug. 20.
AAUW membership is open to anyone with an associate (or equivalent) degree or higher from an accredited educational institution. A “new member” is someone entirely new to AAUW or an individual who rejoins after two or more years of lapsed membership. For information, email aauwgreensboro@gmail.com or visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net for links to follow on social media.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.