Club Happenings

The program runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, June 20-Aug. 12, at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.

The cost is $85 per week. To register, visit tinyurl.com/nhzr2zzc.

For information, call 336-881-5444.

* * * *

American Legion Cone Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Masks are now optional.

Hot dogs are $2 and chips are 50 cents.

The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

Awards

Summit Rotary Club's January Students of the Month were Daniel Allison, an eighth grader at Guilford e-Learning University Prep, and Olivia Kanyinda, a sophomore at The Middle College at UNCG.