Club Happenings

Announcements
Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. March 13. Participants will hike the Loop Trail that goes around the base of Mount Shepherd Retreat Center, 1045 Mount Shepherd Road Extension in Asheboro.
Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling. If it rains, the hike will likely be canceled.
Dogs are welcome.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
* * * *
The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro will welcome Jim Dodson, editor of O.Henry magazine, as guest speaker March 15.
The meeting will be at noon at the Starmount Forest Country Club, One Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro.
Guests are invited.
To make a reservation, call 336-337-7230 or 336-314-9295.
* * * *
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of High Point will host its annual Game Day Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at the High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Road.
Proceeds support the programs of the Salvation Army of High Point.
Lunch will be served at noon.
Tickets are $30, which includes a buffet lunch, as well as a chance to win numerous door prizes. Participants can bring a favorite card or board game.
To purchase tickets, contact Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.
* * * *
The Piedmont Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 17 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.
Lynn Moseley and Ann Van Sant will present the program, "Land of Fire and Ice, Birds of Iceland."
Also, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology will offer a webinar, "Preparing for Spring Birding — Ask An Ornithologist," from noon to 1 p.m. March 15 over Zoom.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/3nupej38.
* * * *
The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of High Point is registering children in kindergarten through eighth grades for the S.T.E.A.M Summer Day Camp.
The program runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, June 20-Aug. 12, at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.
The cost is $85 per week. To register, visit tinyurl.com/nhzr2zzc.
For information, call 336-881-5444.
* * * *
American Legion Cone Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Masks are now optional.
Hot dogs are $2 and chips are 50 cents.
The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.
Awards
Summit Rotary Club's January Students of the Month were Daniel Allison, an eighth grader at Guilford e-Learning University Prep, and Olivia Kanyinda, a sophomore at The Middle College at UNCG.
The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.
The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.