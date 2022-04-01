Club Happenings

Activities

The Junior League of High Point recently hosted a Crock-Pot cooking class for participants of the High Point YWCA’s Adolescent Parenting Program. The event included a tutorial on healthy eating led by Amy Robinson, a nurse and the executive vice president of the league. Her talk focused on the elements of the MyPlate Model and making smart food choices on a budget. Participants from the YWCA were taught how to use a slow cooker to provide nutritious and hearty meals.

Each participant received an 8-quart programmable Crock-Pot, a Junior League of High Point cookbook and the ingredients necessary to make their own white chicken chili at home. The appliances were funded by a grant from the Greater High Point Food Alliance.

This class is a signature JLHP project that for the past five years has helped to educate and empower women. The next class will be held at the Salvation Army Center of Hope in April, with another session in May.

Announcements

The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs will offer its free spring program, Container Gardening and Springtime “Show and Tell”, from 1 to 3 p.m. April 6 at 4301-A Lawndale Drive.

Attendees will receive ideas for container gardening techniques and learn about various spring plants and flowers. Taylor Jones, Guilford County Agricultural Extension agent, will speak.

Attendees can also bring their container gardening and springtime horticulture and plant-related questions to the experts.

For information, call 336-580-6617 or 336-854-0408.

Chairing the 2022 Symphony Presentation Ball on Dec. 28 will be Teresa Dunaway Beaupre. She has been active in the Symphony Guild since 2017.

Kristie Van Asten Smith has been named as the honorary chairwoman for the 45th Symphony Presentation Ball. An active member of the guild since 2004, Van Asten Smith served as ball chairwoman in 2012.

Robert Boyette Skenes Jr. will preside as this year’s master of ceremonies.

The N.C. unit of the Herb Society of America will hold its herb plant sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21 at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.

Hundreds of herbs for culinary and landscape uses will be for sale.

The society is a nonprofit that relies on volunteer support, membership dues and donations to further its mission to promote the knowledge, use and delight of herbs with the community.

For information, visit www.ncherb society.org.

