The Guilford Battle Chapter DAR of Greensboro invited Etta Reid to be the guest speaker for the 100th commemoration of the old Charles Bruce Monument that the early DAR Daughters dedicated in 1923. The commemoration was held May 7. Bruce was a patriot, statesman and recruiting officer. He lived from 1733 to 1832.

The land was donated to the chapter in 1922 by Joseph Hoskins and the chapter still owns a little less than an acre of the land with the monument, located in front of Summerfield Elementary School. They maintain the property to this day.

The chapter also honored the late Joseph Campbell, Boy Scout, who in 2009 earned his Eagle with his project of enhancing the old monument by adding pavers, benches, shrubs and three flag poles. The chapter recently had an official Boy Scout plaque made that will be mounted on granite beside the U.S. flag pole.

Campbell’s family was at the commemoration to witness the memorial to Joseph. Reid presented Joseph’s mother, Ronda Campbell, with a piece of the red satin ribbon that was a part of the ribbon cutting in 2009 that her son cut. Reid also gave her one of her Summerfield tapestry throws that she designed years ago—there is one hanging in the town hall.

Announcements

The American Legion Cone Post 386 will meet at 6 p.m. June 6 at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

Leah Murry of The Servant Center will be the guest speaker.

All veterans are invited regardless of when they served.

For information about the post or interest in membership in the legion or the Sons of the American Legion, call 336-375-3265.