Club Happenings

Announcements
The American Legion Cone Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. Proceeds help disabled and homeless veterans.
Sales are carry-out only; no indoor dining. Masks are mandatory.
To place carry-out orders, call 336-375-3265.
Hot dogs are $2 each and potato chips are 50 cents. Sales are cash only.
* * * *
The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. This program is free and open to the public.
“The Longrifle Makers of the Davidson School” is the event topic. The program will feature a discussion by Greensboro-native Michael Briggs, president and CEO of Call Coverage, a 45-year-old business that specializes in Unified Communications Technology. Briggs has been interested in history since he was 14 and is the founder of two local historical organizations, The Col. John Sloan Camp, 1290, Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Sitting Bull Society. He is the former president of the North Carolina Civil War Round Table.
* * * *
Healthy Communities A3 will end its 11th Mayor’s Fitness Challenge with a Mayor’s Walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 13 in Randleman. Randleman Mayor Bucky Jernigan will be leading this walk. Rain cancels.
Participants should meet at the parking lot of the Randleman Greenway, part of the Deep River State Trail. This parking lot is just off Main Street, next to the bridge that crosses the Deep River in downtown Randleman.
Those who participated in the challenge should log their activities at https://healthycommunitiesa3.com/mayors-fitness-challenge by midnight Nov. 14.
The logging of activities determines who will be recognized at the awards celebration on Dec. 7.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
* * * *
The Greensboro Public Library is celebrating Native American author Tommy Orange during the One City, One Book community read this year. Annette Clapsaddle will moderate The Pursuit of Healing, a One City, One Book discussion of the women in Tommy Orange’s novel, “There There” at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.
Clapsaddle is the author of “Even as We Breathe” and will be joined in the discussion by Laura Tew of the American Association of University Women and Patsy Hawkins, a local native playwright.
Clapsaddle is an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
The Greensboro American Association of University Women and Greensboro History Museum are co-sponsoring this event. For information, call 336-412-6199.
* * * *
The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs will hold its annual Santa in the Garden Event from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 4-5 at its headquarters at 222-4 S. Swing Road.
Social distancing will be maintained and any remaining North Carolina rules concerning indoor masks will be enforced.
Visitors are welcome to bring cameras and the council will have its photographer on hand to take photos for $10 each. Children and pets are welcome. There will be craft activities for the children and a variety of gift items on sale for parents.
For information, call at 336-580-6617.
