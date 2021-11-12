Club Happenings

Participants should meet at the parking lot of the Randleman Greenway, part of the Deep River State Trail. This parking lot is just off Main Street, next to the bridge that crosses the Deep River in downtown Randleman.

Those who participated in the challenge should log their activities at https://healthycommunitiesa3.com/mayors-fitness-challenge by midnight Nov. 14.

The logging of activities determines who will be recognized at the awards celebration on Dec. 7.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

* * * *

The Greensboro Public Library is celebrating Native American author Tommy Orange during the One City, One Book community read this year. Annette Clapsaddle will moderate The Pursuit of Healing, a One City, One Book discussion of the women in Tommy Orange’s novel, “There There” at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

Clapsaddle is the author of “Even as We Breathe” and will be joined in the discussion by Laura Tew of the American Association of University Women and Patsy Hawkins, a local native playwright.

Clapsaddle is an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.