Announcements

The Piedmont Bird Club has planned a field trip for 8 a.m. May 6 at the Chinqua-Penn Trail, 2138 Wentworth St. in Reidsville.

This is a hard packed easy 1.7 mile trail that is actually owned and operated by N.C. State. It borders pasture lands, meadows and two small lakes. The trail also goes through mature growth woods. The trail does have an uphill area that is not steep and there are plenty of benches along the trail in case anyone may need them. This terrain allows for a diversity of species.

The trip will be cancelled if the weather is inclement.

For information, contact the trip coordinator, Lyn McCoy, at 336-708-6841 or lyn.mccoy@wap.org.

Donations

Representatives from The CART Fund (Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust) participated in a recent Rotary Club of Greensboro meeting to accept a donation of $31,575.

The CART Fund is a nonprofit grassroots organization that provides “seed” money for research grants to help find a treatment or cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Of every dollar donated, 100% of every dollar donated goes directly to research.

The Rotary Club of Greensboro Foundation contributed $20,000. Past President Bobby Bain issued a challenge pledge to match the first $5,000 in donations by individual club members. Club members came through with a total of $6,575 in pledges.

For information about the club, contact Pam Cash at pcash@greensbororotary.org.