Club Happenings

Announcements

The Triad chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 2.

Stephen Hall will present the program “Valuing Insects.” He will highlight how our relationship with insects is critical for preserving the natural world and ourselves within it.

Hall worked 24 years with the N.C. Natural Heritage Program as a landscape ecologist and invertebrate zoologist.

In 2016 he was awarded the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

To register, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

* * * *

As part of the Learn with the League series, the Immigration Reform Roundtable of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad will host a public forum, “Welcoming New Afghan Neighbors in the Triad: Advocacy and Community Support,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 on Zoom at tinyurl.com/4ftd8mxx.