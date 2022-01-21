Club Happenings

Announcements
The Triad chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 2.
Stephen Hall will present the program “Valuing Insects.” He will highlight how our relationship with insects is critical for preserving the natural world and ourselves within it.
Hall worked 24 years with the N.C. Natural Heritage Program as a landscape ecologist and invertebrate zoologist.
In 2016 he was awarded the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
* * * *
As part of the Learn with the League series, the Immigration Reform Roundtable of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad will host a public forum, “Welcoming New Afghan Neighbors in the Triad: Advocacy and Community Support,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 on Zoom at tinyurl.com/4ftd8mxx.
The main presenters will be Megan Shepard, director of Church World Service in Greensboro, and Maria Cortez-Perez, refugee community organizer for CWS. CWS is one of several organizations working to resettle Afghan families in the Triad.
Shepard and Cortez-Perez will speak for about 30 minutes.
After the main presentation, a panel will be on hand to answer questions from the Zoom audience.
For information, call 336-676-5719 or email GaryK@lwvpt.org.
