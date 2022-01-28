Club Happenings

Activities
More than 20 Knights from four Knights of Columbus councils volunteered at the Heroes Center of High Point.
Armed with chainsaws and axes, the Knights chopped down two large, dead oak trees on the property. They removed brush and converted the downed limbs into ricks of fireplace-sized logs that will be donated to needy veterans.
Patrick Davis, executive director of Heroes Center, welcomed the Knights and thanked them for their much-needed efforts. He commented that without this event, the cost of tree removal would have been thousands of dollars.
Volunteers came from two councils from High Point: Immaculate Heart of Mary Council 4507 and Christ the King Council 14767. Two more councils, Our Lady of Grace Council 939 and St. Paul the Apostle Council 13236, sent Knights from Greensboro.
St. Paul the Apostle Council organized and hosted the event.
Grand Knights Bill Staub and Alex Papp provided leadership as they worked alongside the Knights.
Announcements
The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro will welcome Kevin Redding, director of the Piedmont Land Conservancy, as speaker on Feb. 1.
The club meets at noon at the Starmount Forest Country Club at 1 Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro. Guest are invited to attend.
Call 336-337-7230 to make a reservation.
Awards
American Legion Cone Post 386 held its annual Christmas social Dec. 7. Post commander Arthur Marshall presented member Bobby Hill with the Legionnaire of the Year Award.
Hill serves as first vice commander and he has been involved with the post building, grounds and procurement.
The post is concerned for members who have not been to the post since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The post encourages members to come by for morning coffee and meetings. Meetings are held at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. Leah Murray of The Servant Center will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 1 meeting. For information, email alpost386@gmail.com.
Marshall would like veterans who have served to consider joining the American Legion.
Also, the post holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.
* * * *
The Gene Parker family presented Stephanie Mitchell with a Paul Harris Fellow Award at the Guilford Rotary Club meeting Jan. 25.
The award recognized her service as president of the Take Back our Schools-GCS organization. The award is named for the founder of Rotary and is presented to individuals for significant contributions to their communities.
