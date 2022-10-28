Club Happenings

Announcements

The American Legion Cone Post 386 will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at 1206 American Legion St. All veterans are invited to attend, regardless of when they served.

The Sons of the American Legion is also looking for new members.

The post holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Customers may dine in or take out.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

Health Communities A3 participation in Asheboro’s Mayor’s Fitness Challenge ends Nov. 6. The Mayor’s Walks take place on Saturdays and the hikes on Sunday.

The Mayor’s Walks schedule is:

Oct. 29: Randleman Greenway on Deep River State Trail, Randleman

Nov. 5: Clay Presell Park, Seagrove

Nov. 12: Trinity; meet at the parking lot near old Braxton Craven School, Trinity

All walks begin at 9 a.m. with the exception of the Asheboro walk which starts at 10 a.m. All walks will start at the site of the walk.

Hikes are scheduled for:

Oct. 30: Caraway Conference Center and Camp

Nov. 6: Mount Shepherd Retreat Center to the highest point in Randolph County

All hikes will meet at the downtown Asheboro Farmer’s Market at 1:30 p.m. to car caravan to the site of the hike.

If it is raining at the time of the event, the event will be canceled/postponed. For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

Fundraisers

Summit Rotarians and their high school Interact Club at Early College at Guilford will participate in a Halloween Drive By Drop Off food drive from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Starmount Country Club parking lot. Donations will benefit the clients of Out of the Garden Project.

These donations are accepted: Canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, cereal, oatmeal, healthy snack items (granola bars, fruit cups, etc.), protein beans (canned or dry), rice, pasta, spaghetti sauce, cans less than 28 ounces, or peanut butter less than 32 ounces. Items should be in non-breakable containers.

Checks may be made payable to Out of the Garden Project.

For information, contact Summit Rotarian Cindi Hewitt at cpr.hewitt45@gmail.com.

* * * *

The Rotary Clubs of Greensboro will hold Pigstock 2022, a day of smoked barbecue and bluegrass music, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro.

The event is a barbecue competition for the Boss Hawg Championship trophy.

Never Too Late, Hot Wax & The Splinters, and Briar Patch will perform bluegrass music. Everyone is welcome to bring their instruments for open jam sessions accompanied by the bands on breaks.

All proceeds support the Children of Vietnam organization.

Tickets are $30-$40 at tinyurl.com/4wudr84e.