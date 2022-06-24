Club Happenings

Announcements

The American Legion Post 386 will have an installation of officers on July 5. The post is celebrating its 75th year and April Barnes will become the post’s first female commander.

Jim Zajc, District 14 commander of the American Legion, Department of North Carolina, is scheduled to officiate in the installation.

The post invites all veterans to attend, regardless of when they served.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and the post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-375-3265.

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Piedmont Triad Chapter 211 combination picnic and celebration of the chapter’s 70th anniversary is set for 11:45 a.m. July 14 at the Bur-Mil Park, Lake Room, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road in Greensboro.

It will feature a catered lunch consisting of grilled boneless chicken breast, choice of herb-grilled, Italian, rosemary mustard or barbecue marinades, potatoes au gratin, rolls and butter, and dessert. The event will also feature door prizes, music, games and a few surprises.

The cost is $10 and will benefit Alzheimer’s research.

To attend, call 336-674-6036 by June 30 and leave a message. Participants are welcome to bring a door prize or two.

