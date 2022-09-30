Club Happenings

Activities

Guilford Rotary Club honored local firefighters on the anniversary of 9/11 by delivering dessert boxes.

Club members under the leadership of President Elect Alison Huber assembled dessert boxes at a meeting, then delivered them to the county’s 12 fire stations, thanking the firefighters for their continued service to the community.

Announcements

The American Legion Post 386 will not hold hot dog sales Oct. 1 because of street closings on Yanceyville and American Legion streets for the Women’s Only 5K Walk and Run, which in turn has been postponed because of weather concerns.

The post will resume sales Oct. 8.

For information about the Women’s Only 5K, a fundraiser event that raises money to help local women in their fight against breast cancer, visit womensonly5k.com.

* * * *

The American Legion Post 386 will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 4.

Veterans are invited to attend regardless of when they served.

The post is concerned for its members who have not been to the meetings or the morning coffee group. The post wants to know how these people are doing.

The post meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-375-8621.

* * * *

The Greensboro Tarheel Chorus, under the direction of Michael Parker, will perform “It’s Showtime!” at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro.

The event will feature two guest ensembles — Six-Pack and Soundtrack.

Tickets are not required but donations are gratefully accepted.

For information, visit www.greensborobarbershop.com.

* * * *

The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs will offer a free fall educational program at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Greensboro Science Center’s Sail Building Room (left of the main entrance) at 4301-A Lawndale Drive.

Lanie Pope, chief meteorologist at WXII-12, will lead the program, “Sharing Forecasting Secrets.”

Clark Goodlin, owner of Plants and Answers and a flower designer, will offer a floral arranging demonstration at 3 p.m.

The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs is the primary sponsor of this event which is open to the public.

There will be door prizes.

For information, call 336-580-6617 or 336-294-3873.

* * * *

The Eta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will hold a meeting Oct. 9 for young ladies who are currently high school juniors and seniors and are interested in becoming a 2022-23 debutante.

The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the first floor of High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Parents should attend the meeting with their daughters.

The cotillion is an avenue for the debutantes to raise scholarship funds for college and to participate in community service projects; financial and etiquette workshops; and family, educational and cultural enrichment activities. The debutantes will be presented by the chapter and introduced into society at the spring 2023 53rd annual Debutante Cotillion.

Interested students and parents should contact Leslie Cue, debutante cotillion co-chairwoman, at EOOAKACotillion@outlook.com for more information and to request an application. Applications can also be found on www.etaomicronomega.com.

* * * *

Tickets are on sale for Junior League of Greensboro‘s 12th annual Touch-A-Truck, which will be from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at 7900 National Service Road in Greensboro.

Touch-A-Truck is a family-friendly festival that offers an interactive, hands-on learning experiences for children and their families. Dozens of vehicles will come together to transform a traditional parking lot into a place of exploration and discovery for children of all ages. The event will be handicap accessible and will include a sensory hour from 3 to 4 p.m. that accommodates those sensitive to excessive stimulation.

Tickets are on sale at https://juniorleagueofgreensborotouchatruck2022.eventbrite.com. Admission is $5 each or five tickets for $20. Activity tickets are sold separately for $1 each or 20 for $16. VIP tickets are available and include early entry at 11 a.m. and VIP parking.

Touch-A-Truck is the league’s biggest fundraising event. Ticket sales support the league’s mission to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

This year, through volunteers and funds, the league is supporting Community Housing Solutions of Guilford, Kellin Foundation, BackPack Beginnings and Kids in the Kitchen.

* * * *

The Rotary Clubs of Greensboro will hold Pigstock 2022, a day of smoked barbecue and bluegrass music, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro.

The event is a barbecue competition for the Boss Hawg Championship trophy.

Never Too Late, Hot Wax & The Splinters, and Briar Patch will perform bluegrass music. Everyone is welcome to bring their instruments for open jam sessions accompanied by the bands on breaks.

All proceeds support the Children of Vietnam organization.

Tickets are $30-$40 at tinyurl.com/4wudr84e.

* * * *

The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society of North Carolina will host the 20th North Carolina Black History Month Genealogy Conference on Feb. 10-11 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Greensboro.

The North Carolina chapters (Charlotte, Piedmont-Triad, Sandhills and Triangle) of AAHGS is the largest and only national organization dedicated to promoting research, study and publication of history and genealogy of Americans, with particular interest in persons of African descent.

Lamar DeLoatch and Steven Covington will chair the conference. The North Carolina chapter was organized in 1998; it has more than 50 members.

The conference will feature 12 workshop sessions, an anniversary dinner, guest speakers and genealogy booths. Local and nationally known authors, scholars and historians will conduct workshops.

The society is seeking local book authors, facilitators, speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to highlight the conference.

For information, visit www.ncaahgs.org, www.aahgs.org or www. ncaahgschapters.org. To register for the conference, visit www.eventbrite.com.

* * * *

Graham Walks, a self-motivating walking program for ages 18 and older, will resume Oct. 12 and run through Nov. 16.

Kickoff events are set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Shamrock Nutrition, 146 S. Main St. in Graham and from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Graham Historical Museum at 135 W. Elm St. in Graham.

Register in person, pick up an activity tracker log and grab some swag. Participants are encouraged to meet at Shamrock on Wednesdays throughout the five weeks to check in with each other, go for a walk downtown and grab a healthful shake.

To register, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

For information about sponsorships, email Emma Griffin at egriffin@cityofgraham.com or call 336-513-5510.