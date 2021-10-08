Club Happenings

“With mini-sized poinsettias starting at only $5, anyone can support the Junior League, no matter the size of their budget,” says Rebecca McCarter, the league’s president. “The addition of garland and wreaths to our signature poinsettia fundraiser this year makes the Junior League a one-stop shop for holiday decorating and gifting.”

Poinsettia plants are available in a variety of sizes (mini, small, medium and large) and colors (red, pink and white), along with wreaths and garlands in various types (Fraser fir, boxwood and mixed) and sizes. The plants are available each fall and include delivery options, as well as pick-up in High Point.

Orders are due by Oct. 28. To access the order form, visit www.jlhp.org/Poinsettias.

* * * *

The Kiwanis Club of Asheboro‘s Miss Randolph County and Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Randleman Elementary School.