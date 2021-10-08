Club Happenings

Announcements
The Junior League of Greensboro‘s 11th annual Touch-A-Truck event is set from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Volvo Group Campus, 7900 National Service Road in Greensboro.
Touch-A-Truck is a fun, family festival that offers an interactive, hands-on learning experience for children and their families. Dozens of vehicles will transform a traditional parking lot into a place of exploration and discovery for children of all ages.
General admission is $5 per person or five tickets for $20.
To purchase tickets, call 336-852-5542 or visit www.juniorleagueofgreensboro.org.
* * * *
The American Legion Cone Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. Proceeds help disabled and homeless veterans.
Sales are carry out only; no indoor dining. Masks are mandatory.
To place carry-out orders, call 336-375-3265.
Hot dogs are $2 each and potato chips are 50 cents. Sales are cash only.
* * * *
The Junior League of High Point is hosting its 15th annual holiday sale.
“With mini-sized poinsettias starting at only $5, anyone can support the Junior League, no matter the size of their budget,” says Rebecca McCarter, the league’s president. “The addition of garland and wreaths to our signature poinsettia fundraiser this year makes the Junior League a one-stop shop for holiday decorating and gifting.”
Poinsettia plants are available in a variety of sizes (mini, small, medium and large) and colors (red, pink and white), along with wreaths and garlands in various types (Fraser fir, boxwood and mixed) and sizes. The plants are available each fall and include delivery options, as well as pick-up in High Point.
Orders are due by Oct. 28. To access the order form, visit www.jlhp.org/Poinsettias.
* * * *
The Kiwanis Club of Asheboro‘s Miss Randolph County and Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Randleman Elementary School.
A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the winner of Miss Randolph County and $500 to the winner of Outstanding Teen by the Kiwanis Club of Asheboro, along with other monetary and gift items from sponsors. The winners of the 2022 Miss Randolph County Competition will represent Randolph County in the Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen Competitions in June 2022.
Miss Randolph County contestants include: Kassidy Trotter, Avery Combs, Lauryn Grace Mallard and Karie Grace Shields.
Miss Randolph County’s Outstanding Teen contestants include: Lorelei Elaine Elberson, Savannah Royals, Addie Eury, Heather Young, Alyssa Millikan, Reese Martin and Autumn Allen.
For information, visit www.missrandolphcounty.org.
