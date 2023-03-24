Activities

The Guilford Battle Chapter Project Patriots committee recently delivered two pallets of Tootsie Rolls to the local Marine Recruiting office.

Project Patriot Chair woman Heidi Amash donated the candy from Guilford Battle Chapter, NSDAR.

Chapter members shared this background information: During the Korean War, the First Marine Division met the enemy at Chosin mountain reservoir in subfreezing temperatures. Out of ammunition, Marines called in for 60mm mortar ammo; code name “Tootsie Rolls.” The radio operator did not have the code sheets that would tell him what a “Tootsie Roll” was, but knew the request was urgent; so he called in the order. Soon, pallets of Tootsie Roll candies parachuted from the sky to the First Marine Division. While they were not ammunition, this candy from the sky provided well needed nourishment for the troops. They also learned they could use warmed Tootsie Rolls to plug bullet holes, sealing them as they refroze.

Over two weeks of incessant fighting, the 15,000-man division suffered 3,000 killed in action, 6,000 wounded and thousands of severe frostbite cases. But they accomplished their goal and destroyed several Chinese divisions in the process. Many credited their very survival to Tootsie Rolls. Surviving Marines called themselves “The Chosin Few.”

* * * *

The High Point Literary League met on March 15 at the High Point Country Club to hear best-selling authors Rachel Kadish and Jessica Shattuck.

More than 200 people were in attendance to enjoy Shattuck’s discussion of “The Women in the Castle” and Kadish’s “The Weight of Ink.” The two friends used their very different backgrounds (Jewish and German) to help participants put themselves in the shoes of their fictional characters during the Holocaust.

The league is a private organization with more than 400 members. To learn more about joining, contact Joan White at jwhite@northstate.net.

* * * *

Recently members of Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53 delivered food and non-perishable items to the Servant Center. The donation was made possible through donations from post legion family members and the generosity of their weekly bingo players. Community members who would like to donate may drop off items at the Post at 729 Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro on Wednesday nights starting at 5 p.m. or most Tuesdays starting at 6:30 p.m.

The American Legion mission is to enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, the military and local communities by their devotion to mutual helpfulness. For information, visit www.legion.org. To join Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53, email them at ncalpost53@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hkbal53.

* * * *

The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, presented 12 young ladies at the 2023 Miss Jabberwock pageant on March 5. This yearly event for high school senior girls provides cultural and educational experiences while allowing the opportunity to raise funds for college scholarships. Highlights of the pageant year included a talent showcase, Mother-Daughter brunch, and Father-Daughter Bowl-A-Rama. In addition to these, the Jabberwockettes participated in community service events which included a toiletry drive as well as helping at Backpack Beginnings.

Miss Jabberwock 2023 was Jadyn Cire’ Becoats, a student at Page High School and the daughter of Eric Becoats and Jocelyn B. Becoats. Becoats will attend UNC-Charlotte in the fall as a Levine Scholar.

Zuri Rose Sweatt, a student at West Forsyth High School and the daughter of James and Ulysesa Sweatt, won second place. Sydney Elaina Bowen, a student at Weaver Academy and the daughter of William and Sedettra Bowen, won third place.

Announcements

The Lions Club Vision Van will offer free hearing and vision screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31 at 444 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Fulfilling their mission, “We Serve!”, the Hamilton Lakes Lions Club will sponsor the mobile screening unit to provide free health screenings for existing or potential hearing loss, glaucoma and other eye diseases. Through early detection, screenings can prevent additional hearing loss, blindness and other chronic illnesses.

The Hamilton Lakes Lions Club has served Greensboro for more than 60 years and is a part of Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries. Screenings are free and available to anyone.

For information, call 336-373-2169 or visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

* * * *

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Iota Omega Chapter, will celebrate the 60th Cotillion April 22 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

All former cotillionettes are invited to attend and be recognized as the sorority presents 20 young women to society.

For information, email akabiopastcotillionettes@gmail.com.

* * * *

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

Jason Breslin will present, “Growing Your Own Food: Native Edibles and Their Role in Ecological Design.” Breslin will share his experience with growing native edibles. He is an owner of Edible Landscaping Nursery, a small farm and nursery in Stokes County that focuses on growing food and educating communities. He sells produce, plants and poultry at the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro. Breslin has a background in horticulture, sustainability, and anthropology—including the ways that North and South American people interacted with their food and landscape. He has been farming and homesteading for 10 years and designing and installing edible landscapes—from vegetable and pollinator gardens to backyard orchards and food forests.

* * * *

The Kellin Foundation and the Junior League of Greensboro will offer Pinwheels of Hope-A-Palooza from 1 to 3 p.m. April 29 at Country Park, Picnic Shelter 1, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive in Greensboro.

Children in kindergarten through fifth-grades are encouraged to bring an item to donate to the Backpack Beginnings Food Market. Participants will enjoy refreshments and crafting and planting pinwheels surrounded by the fun of the park.

To RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/3wzrtwd2.

Scholarships

The Guilford Rotary Charitable Foundation, part of the Guilford Rotary Club, awarded Michael Laughlin, Benita King, Matthew Lomas, Ange Tlaczani-Cuatzo, Kenneth Oliver, Christopher Applegate, Najaih Fountain, JuJuan Pittman and Laura Winn each a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements at UNCG.

Twice a year, Guilford Rotary awards “Student Veteran Scholarships” to student veterans to help them as they transition from military service to civilian life, as well as to recognize them for their service.

Four of the recipients served in the U.S. Army, one served in the U.S. Army Reserves, three served in the U.S. Navy, and one in the U.S. Air Force. The average length of service for the recipients was five years.

For information, contact Eugene Parker at genmarpaul@aol.com or 336-288-0159.