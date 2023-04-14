Awards

Amy Easterling Tillery received the Daughters of Liberty Medal at the 94th North Carolina Society Sons of the American Revolution Annual Meeting, held April 1 in Greensboro.

The Daughters of Liberty Medal is the highest ladies’ award presented by the SAR. It is awarded to a lady in appreciation for her unselfish devotion, tireless efforts and assistance to the Sons of the American Revolution and who has dedicated her time, energy, ability and/or finances to the organization in support and furtherance of the stated objectives of the SAR.

Tillery previously was awarded the Martha Washington Medal.

Tillery has worked with the Nathanael Greene SAR chapter in Greensboro in genealogical research and application preparation since late 2018. Her husband, Clarence Tillery, is registrar of the Nathanael Greene SAR Chapter.

Tillery was presented the award by North Carolina Sons of the American Revolution Society State President, Jay DeLoach, and congratulated by North Carolina Daughters of the American Revolution Society State Regent, Anna Baird Choi, who was the keynote speaker at the annual meeting.

Tillery is a member of the Guilford Battle Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter in Greensboro. SAR and DAR encourage collaboration between societies.

Announcements

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes Counties will hold its next quarterly meeting at 2:30 p.m. April 16 in the McMichael Meeting Room of the Madison-Mayodan Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison. Shirley Brim-Jones will be the speaker and she will focus on the Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room.

The GSRS Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. Refreshments will be provided.

Also, the society will hold its next annual Spring Swap Meet April 22 at the Francisco Community Building/Volunteer Fire Department, 7100 N.C. 89 West, Westfield. The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring family history information, family photos, etc. to share. A printer will be available to print any interesting genealogy information for a nominal fee. Refreshments will be available; participants are encouraged to bring a favorite snack or dish to add to the food.