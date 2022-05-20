Club Happenings

Activities

Members of the Wednesday Afternoon Book Club celebrated its 125th anniversary May 11 at the home of Charles and Milly King.

Founded in January 1897, the club was one of only two women’s study or book clubs established in Greensboro at the time.

In keeping with their legacy, the membership voted earlier this year to make a donation to the 2022 Greensboro Bound Literary Festival.

Announcements

After a two-year absence, the Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will present their 16th garden tour on June 4-5 in the Historic W. 2nd Ave., Westover and Grimes Park areas of Lexington. These developments were built from 1900-1950s.

Tourists may visit nine gardens that are preserved, restored and re-invented in a variety of styles and sizes.

Docents will be available at each garden to direct and answer questions.

Tour are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 and 1 to 5 p.m. June 5. Advance tickets can be purchased at Backyard Retreat, 106 S. Main St., and before noon June 4. Tickets will be on sale at Breeden Insurance, 312 W. Center St., and Grimes Park, 25 Hege Drive in Lexington on tour days only.

Tickets are $20 (cash or check only) and include admission for both days, a tote, pen, map, garden descriptions and more. The tour funds scholarships and community projects.

For information, call 336-407-2853 or visit www.facebook.com/DavidsonCountyMasterGardeners.

* * * *

Learn all about “Bearded Irises for the Home Landscape” with Master Gardener Heather Haley at 6:30 p.m. May 26 at the Archdale Public Library, 10433 S. Main St.

The class will cover properly planting and caring for irises in the home landscape. This perennial plant is typically low maintenance, will re-bloom year after year, and comes in many colors and forms making them a rewarding addition to any landscape.

Attendees will receive an invitation to join the American Iris Society at a reduced rate and can pick up a free iris at the Randolph County Cooperative Extension office at 1003 S. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro.

For information, call 336-431-3811.

* * * *

Summit Rotary Club has inducted these new members during the current Rotary year (July 2021-June 2022): Stephanie Sackel, business manager, Franklin and White, sponsored by Jeannie Sparrow; and Doug Allen, general contractor, D.H. Griffin Construction Company, sponsored by Salem Bullard.

To learn more about being a Summit Rotarian or to attend a regular Friday meeting, email Cindi Hewitt at cpr.hewitt45@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook (Summit Rotary Club) or Twitter (@summitrotarync).

Awards

Summit Rotary Club has announced the March 2022 Students of the Month: Jacob Spurgeon, senior, Southern Guilford High School; and Maya Grace Long, junior, Early Middle College at Jamestown.

The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive a $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.

The program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.