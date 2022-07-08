Club Happenings

Announcements

The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board will offer a historical walking tour of downtown Graham from 8:30 to 10 a.m. July 9.

Russell Compton, a local historian, will discuss the architecture and history of Graham.

The walk begins at the Graham Historical Museum, 135 W. Elm St. in Graham.

To register for this free activity, visit www.cityofgraham.com/historical-museum/.

Honors

The Junior League of Greensboro has named Rebecca Schlosser, Cheryl Callahan and Margaret Benjamin as the organization’s Women of Distinction for 2020-2022.

The JLG Woman of Distinction was established in 2013 to recognize a sustaining member who has demonstrated tremendous dedication to the JLG and community at-large.

Schlosser has served as president of the JLG Sustainers and was a founding member and donor of Women to Women, Greensboro’s first permanent community grant-making endowment for women and children. Her community involvement includes serving as president of the Guild of Family Service of Greensboro Foundation, as president of the Greensboro Symphony Guild, as chairwoman of the Symphony Presentation Ball, as chairwoman of the annual campaign for Hospice and Palliative Care, and as founder and chairwoman of the first Greensboro Oyster Roast for the Guild of Family Service in 2004. She has received awards for distinguished service from Family Service of the Piedmont and the guild.

Before Callahan retired from UNCG in 2017 as vice chancellor for student affairs, she had celebrated a 40-year career in higher education and was recognized with the university’s Professional Achievement Award. She served as president and regional vice president of NASPA (Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education) as well as chairwoman of its Foundation Board, increasing donors by an overwhelming percentage during her tenure. In addition to serving as president of the JLG in 1991-92, she has volunteered with such community organizations as the Greensboro History Museum, the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. She serves as the regional training lead for the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross.

Benjamin has been a member of the JLG for nearly 40 years and was recognized as a Woman of Influence at the JLG Leadership Summit in 2018. She serves on the UNCG Board of Trustees, is chairwoman of the public art endowment steering committee of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, and serves on the boards of the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and the Cone Health Cancer Center Advisory Committee. She has also served on the UNCG Board of Visitors, the Weatherspoon Arts Foundation Board and the Weatherspoon Arts Museum Advisory Board. In addition, she has volunteered as board chairwoman of the Greensboro History Museum, and with Preservation Greensboro and the LeBauer Park Steering Committee. For her national museum advocacy work, she was awarded the American Alliance of Museums Champion of Museums award in 2017.

Scholarships

The Greensboro Lions Club and Greensboro Lions Foundation have announced two levels of scholarship aid to two members of the Page High School Leo Club.

These awards are made to assist both in accomplishing their future educational goals and also to inspire them in their future volunteer service in their communities.

The first award at the silver level is to MacAulay Faircloth, who was vice president of Page’s Leo Club.

The second award at the gold level is to Yessica Santibanez, who was the president and guiding leader of the Leo Club this school year.

For information, call Mark Gaylord at 336-273-1797 or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/greensboro_nc.