Club Happenings

Announcements

On May 24, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority chartered the Delta Alpha Iota Zeta Chapter in Reidsville/Rockingham County.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was founded on Jan. 16, 1920, in Washington, D.C., at Howard University.

The Delta Alpha Iota Zeta Chapter is the first African American sorority in Reidsville/Rockingham County.

The eight charter members — Teriyaki Perkins, Michelle Hawthorne, Tiana Thornton, Latanya Miller, Leatrecia Kinsey, Tonya Ammons, Arshena Overton and Joan Tatum — desire to foster the ideals of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood within the Rockingham County area.

The newly chartered chapter seeks to serve as a change agent to the Rockingham County community with a focus on progressive initiatives that aim to develop strong, independent women and girls in the Rockingham County community.

The chapter is looking forward to establishing community partnerships with various organizations in Rockingham County.

The Delta Alpha Iota Zeta Chapter held the chapter’s first leadership retreat in August and will kickoff the sorority year with a chapter meeting Sept. 10.

For information, email zetasofreidsville@gmail.com or follow the chapter on Facebook and Instagram at zetasofreidsville.

* * * *

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sept. 11. Participants will hike to Cooler’s Knob in the Birkhead Wilderness from the Tot Hill Farm Trailhead.

Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market at 134 S. Church St. for directions and carpooling.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

* * * *

The Piedmont Bird Club has announced the following field trips:

Chinqua-Penn Trail: 8 a.m. Sept. 18, 2138 Wentworth St., Reidsville. Coordinator is Melanie Stadler, 336-655-0476 or pixiechz@gmail.com.

Swift Night Out: 7:20 p.m. Sept. 20, location to be announced but possibly the Carolina Theatre as chimney swifts often roost there before their fall migration. Joint activity with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society. Coordinators are Stella and Tom Wear, 336-337-5533 or stellaandtom2605@gmail.com.

Dan River Game Lands, Rockingham County: 8 a.m. Sept. 25, parking area is 100-398 Woodpecker Road, Eden. Coordinator is Jim Gant, 703-919-2570 or jhgllg07@gmail.com.

Beginners Bird Walk: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1, The Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive, Greensboro. Will give those new to birding an opportunity to improve their skills in looking, listening and locating birds, then using such clues as the bird’s shape, size, plumage, behavior and habitat to work out an identification. With T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society. Must RSVP. Coordinators: Dennis Burnette and Jim Gant, 703-919-2570 or jhgllg07@gmail.com.

For more details, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.

* * * *

The Guilford Native American Association‘s 45th annual GNAA Pow Wow is set for Sept. 16-18 at Greensboro Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. The traditional gathering will bring together Native Americans representing the eight recognized tribes of North Carolina, as well as throughout the southeastern United States.

GNAA is celebrating its’ 47th anniversary, serving more than 7,000 Native Americans in Guilford and 10 surrounding counties. The agency’s mission over the course of these years has been to provide educational, social, economic and cultural opportunities aimed at achieving self-sufficiency, self-determination and strengthening our Native American cultural heritage.

The Pow Wow will once again bring to life the rich history of the Native American people through song, dance, arts and crafts, traditional foods and more.

A special musical performance, featuring the multi-talented Lumbee musician Charly Lowry will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17.

For information, visit guilfordnative.com.

* * * *

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes Counties has planned a fall swap meeting for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.

Tables will be set up in the meeting room so patrons can spread out their genealogical materials to share. A printer will be available for a nominal fee.

The books published by the James Hunter DAR chapter will be available for purchase, some at discounted prices. Patrons looking for particular volumes should email Janelle Johnson at ButchJanel@triad.rr.com in advance.

There will be food available but patrons are encouraged to bring their favorite dish as well.

The public is welcome to attend this free event.

For information, find the society on Facebook.

* * * *

Crescent Rotary Club Foundation‘s sixth annual Boil and Bru will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7 at Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.

Proceeds will support local charities in the greater Greensboro area as well as aid in international projects through Rotary International.

For information, call 336-317-8204, email boilandbru@gmail.com or visit www.boilandbru.com.

* * * *

The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board has planned a lunch-and-learn at the museum focused on the topic “Connecting to My Hometown, Graham, North Carolina.” Nettie N. Baldwin is the speaker. This program will be at noon Sept. 21 in the outdoor courtyard of the Graham Historical Museum, 135 W. Elm St.

The event moves inside if there is rain.

Bring a sack lunch and a friend. Admission is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required.

An additional event is set for noon Oct. 12. Gail Knauff, former Haw River Museum director, will discuss the topic “How Graham Helped a Haw River Person Become an Inventor.”

To register, call 336-513-5510 or email bfaucette@cityofgraham.com.

If unable to attend, watch the programs online on the city of Graham’s YouTube channel. Recordings of past lunch-and-learn programs are also available.