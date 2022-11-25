Club Happenings

Activities

Old Union Graveyard, an inactive 1.6-acre historic cemetery owned by the town of Oak Ridge since 2007, received many hours of care this month by Guilford Battle Chapter as the group’s Service to America project.

Guilford Battle Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s recently deceased daughter, Marie Lowrey Armstrong, was one of the last cemetery trustees when it was privately owned. Armstrong was the descendant of the two Revolutionary War patriots buried there.

On Nov. 5, Guilford Battle Chapter daughters cleaned the gravestones and honored two Revolutionary War patriots, John Lowrey and Samuel Vance and their wives, James G. Lowrey, a Civil War veteran, and Allen Lowrey, who donated the land for Oak Ridge Military Academy.

The event, organized by historian Joanne Lapple, included members of the Guilford Battle Historic Preservation Committee — a group of 12 volunteers (Libby Kendrick, Cindy Rayburn, Pam Hanzaker, Dana Lapple, Laura and Mark Mortensen, Mary Elizabeth Beal and her son Peyton, Heidi Amash, Linda Branch, and Joanne and Larry Lapple).

In preparation for the effort, they had several additional work days in October to clear the wooded area of overgrown debris and invasive plants. Volunteers were Libby Kendrick, Cindy Rayburn, Pam Hanzaker, Joanne Lapple and Husbands of a Daughter of the American Revolution Steve Rayburn, Farrell Hanzaker and Larry Lapple.

Volunteers were rewarded with the discoveries of six gravestones that had toppled more than 50 to 70 years ago and had been buried by the overgrowth of tree saplings, invasive plants and decades of plant debris. Two of the newly found stones were sons of patriot John Lowrey. The other four were his grandchildren, who all died at a young age within a couple of years of each other in the 1840s.

“This Service to America event was rewarding not only because we honored the Revolutionary War patriots buried at Old Union, but also honored the memory of Marie Lowrey Armstrong, our DAR sister,” said Joanne Lapple, the chapter’s historian. “Marie was a long-time resident of Oak Ridge and lovingly cared for the Old Union Graveyard for many years.”