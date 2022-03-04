Club Happenings

Activities

The Euterpe Music Club‘s Young Artists Recital was held Feb. 6 at First Moravian Church and represented the studios of Craig Fields, Ginny Hotchkiss and Pat King.

Performers included: Sophia Chen, Roma Desai, Ishanvee Kale, Cooper Knight (guitar), Apsara Koneswaran, Jaya Koneswaran, Emma Markun (voice), Lauren McCardell, Zariya Perkins, Matthew Richter, Sara Qiu, Sanchit Shah, Reagan Tucker, Marilee Van Steen and Henri Wong.

Established in 1889, the club promotes the study and practice of the best in music, both past and present, and to promote the development of musical talent and music appreciation in the Greensboro community.

For information, visit www.euterpegso.org.

Announcements

The Rose Garden Club of Liberty‘s annual Plant and Bake Sale Fundraiser is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at the American Legion Post #81, 604 S. Greensboro St. in Liberty.

The club will have a wide variety of plants, annuals, perennials, container plants, shrubs, ground covers and more.