Club Happenings

Activities

The Rachel Caldwell Daughters of the American Revolution ladies moved their May picnic inside due to hot weather, but nothing could put a damper on the first in-person meeting since February 2020. They met at the historic Buffalo Presbyterian Church (built in 1756), where the chapter namesake Rachel Caldwell and her husband David Caldwell are buried. For 10 or so years after the chapter was founded, Rachel Caldwell would have a picnic lunch there on her birthday.

Nora Brooks drove up from Monroe to be Abigail Adams for a most delightful program. Brooks kept the audience in stitches giving reactions to her husband’s letters, and providing a first-person account of the Boston Tea Party and other historical information from their time in Washington.

During the business meeting it was announced that funding to perform ground penetrating radar on a section of unmarked graves within the historic cemetery of Friendship Methodist Church has been granted to the Rachel Caldwell chapter. The cemetery dates from 1859 and is still an active cemetery with more than 350 tombstones although Ghee church was disbanded in 1972.

Members took carnations to the cemetery where Rachel and David Caldwell are buried in a section enclosed with century-old English boxwoods for the commemoration. Christina Gutierrez’s ancestor, Col. Daniel Gillespie who fought in the Revolutionary War, and his brother, John Gillespie, are both buried in the box-wood enclosure with the Caldwells. Gutierrez placed the carnations on Rachel Caldwell’s grave.

