Activities

The Junior League of High Point recently partnered with High Point Central High School to paint their health classroom. High Point Central is a public high school located on Ferndale Boulevard. It serves approximately 1,200 students in ninth through 12th grades. Opening its doors around the same time that the Junior League of High Point was founded, it is a school many of the league members and their families have attended and grown up with over the past century.

Scheduled around the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, this event brought out several league members, as well as their family and friends, to honor the legacy of community service and communal spirit.

Kenny Stevens and his team at S/W Paintworks contributed the paint and supplies to facilitate this undertaking.

Announcements

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Feb. 12. Participants will hike at Walker’s Creek Trailhead, the newest section of the Uwharrie National Recreation Trail. The hike begins at the Walker’s Creek Trailhead at 6871 High Pine Church Road in Asheboro and follows along the new segment of the Uwharrie Trail to Walker’s Creek and the “biscuit rocks.”

The Uwharrie trail laid out by hiking legend and Scoutmaster, Joe Moffit, extends 40 miles from N.C. 24-27 in Montgomery County to Tot Hill Trailhead in Randolph County.

Hikers should meet at 2 p.m. at the Walker’s Creek Trailhead or at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling. The hike will take about two hours.

For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcounty nc.gov.

* * * *

The Piedmont Bird Club has two field trips planned:

Audubon Natural Area: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 15, 111 Tankersley Drive, Greensboro. A small gravel parking lot is present and additional parking is possible off North Church Street (no parking on Tankersley Drive). This area is a small park, but features various habitats—meadows, mature woods and a fork of Buffalo Creek—allowing for a nice diversity of birds and wildlife.

N.C. A&T University Farm: 8:15 a.m. March 4, 3136 McConnell Road, Greensboro. Meet inside the gate at the farm entrance parking lot. Walk around pastures, the farm pond and edges of wet woodland. Then drive across McConnell Road to more ponds, fields and the hog farm. The farm is an excellent site for Wilson’s Snipe and we sometimes see American Pipit. This is a joint activity with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society. Carpooling is essential around the farm grounds, as the number of cars/participants may be limited. There are no restrooms.

Inclement weather cancels an event.

For questions or to participate, contact piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

* * * *

The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs will offer a free educational program from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Greensboro Science Center’s Sail Room, 4301-A Lawndale Drive.

The Westridge Gardeners Garden Club will host.

Taylor Jones, Guilford County Extension Agent, will present “Getting Soil Ready for Spring Plants, When to Fertilize, Native Plants” at 1 p.m.

Clark Goodin, owner and floral designer, Plants and Answers, will present “Care and Handling of Greenhouse Plants” at 2:30 p.m.

There will be time for questions and answers from both speakers.

The program is open to the public. There will be door prizes and light refreshments.

For information, call 336-580-6617 or 336-294-3873.

* * * *

The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. This program is free and open to the public.

This month’s topic is “The History of CUCC in High Point” by the Rev. Angela Roberson, pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ.

The American Missionary Association commissioned Rev. Zachariah Simmons to organize a church-school in High Point in 1890. CUCC was founded in the independent ethos of the Puritans and Pilgrims merged with the spirit of an ecumenical, anti-slavery, racially integrated organization. Roberson will take visitors on a journey from Main Street to Fairview Street to Gordon Street, as CUCC has made significant contributions to the City of High Point.

* * * *

The Junior League of Greensboro will host its fourth Designer Showhouse from April 14-23. The historic home chosen for this event is located in the Old Irving Park neighborhood at 902 Sunset Drive, owned by Donald Vaughan, and designed in 1941 by New York architect Charles Hartmann.

There are several events planned over the course of the Showhouse, including an Empty House Party, the Patrons’ Gala and a Garden Brunch Party. The house will be open to the public via ticketed tours on several dates in April.

This year’s showhouse highlights North Carolina-based designers to showcase the talent in the region, including Cheryl Luckett, Kara Cox, Tula Summerford, Leigh Jones, Debby Gomulka and many more.

The national media sponsor is Aspire Magazine.

The funds raised by this event will support the league’s mission for the next three years.

For information, visit www. juniorleagueofgreensboro.org.

Grants

The Piedmont Bird Club Minigrants Committee has evaluated the applications received for this year’s cycle. Here are the applications that will be funded this year:

All Saints Episcopal Church, Greensboro. Purchasing oak trees and soil amendments for planting at the church. Part of ongoing project to rebuild tree canopy in the churchyard. Requested $300, funded $300.

UNCG (Undergraduate Research Project). Purchase UV-reflective tape to apply to Sullivan Science Building as part of bird collision study. Project will cost $1,000; student has already obtained $500 from another source. Requested $500, funded $500.

Randolph/Asheboro YMCA Community Outreach Garden. Improve bird habitat and increase native plantings at outreach garden behind the YMCA. Purchase four birdhouses, four birdhouse posts, wildflowers, birdbath. Requested $475, funded $500.

Greensboro Parks Foundation. Improve Downtown Greenway’s natural environment and support environmental education. Purchase bird boxes, spotting scope, feeder supplies. PBC will provide guidance on timing of installing the bird boxes and procedures for monitoring them. Greensboro Parks & Recreation will provide posts and install bird boxes.

Requested $500, funded $500.