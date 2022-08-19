Club Happenings

Activities

The Greater Greensboro Marine Corps League Detachment 260 continues to support Triad veterans through the efforts of its annual Military Charity Golf Tournament and the community services committee.

Since 2017, the detachment has provided more than $400,000 in grants and donated items to various North Carolina veteran-related organizations, primarily in the Triad. These organizations include Partners Ending Homelessness, The Servant Center, Horsepower Therapeutic Riding Academy, Saving Grace K9s, high school ROTC units (Grimsley, Ragsdale, Southeast Guilford, Northeast Guilford and Reidsville) and individual Marines in need.

On Aug. 8, a check for $50,000 was presented to The Servant Center for the planned construction of a new veterans support center in Greensboro on Glenwood Avenue. The new building will include 21 individual rooms with private baths, medical services, kitchen facilities for shared meals and a library.

* * * *

Tanya Feagins, assistant governor for Area 5 Rotary District 7690, and Debbie Scott, district governor for Area 5 Rotary District 7690, visited the Guilford Rotary Club on Aug. 16.

Scott reviewed the club’s many accomplishments and plans for this year. She noted that she fully supports the club’s outreach to the community and world.

The 2022-23 service projects include: Barbecue lunch for local emergency service workers, scholarships for veterans at UNCG, a major renovation project at The Servant Center to support veterans, caring for the hungry through support of BackPack Beginnings and work in Moldova to improve the health care system.

Scott noted that each of these support her district theme of “Believe in the Magic of Rotary.”

Announcements

The Piedmont Bird Club‘s next field trip is set for 8 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howerton Road in Elon.

Some of the birds that may appear include Eastern meadowlarks, blue herons, hawks, vireos, swallows, as well as other early migrants.

The event will be canceled if the weather is inclement.

For information, contact Lyn McCoy at 336-708-6841 or lyn.mccoy@wap.org.

* * * *

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

The program, “My Favorite NC Native Plant,” will be presented by a panel of expert gardeners. They will recommend a native plant that they have established in their yard.

The chapter hopes to offer the ability to view the program via Zoom after Aug. 27. To register for the Zoom presentation, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

* * * *

Reidsville Federated Woman’s Club is celebrating its 58th annual Fall Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

The market will be at Zion Baptist Church at 807 Piedmont St. in Reidsville.

There will be crafts, collectibles, artwork, baked goods and more. Lunch is available for purchase daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. Tickets are $1, plus a non-perishable food item to help support local food ministries in Rockingham County. Proceeds benefit local charities and a student scholarship recipient.

* * * *

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is hosting its fifth annual “Tee-Off for Tomorrow” golf tournament on Sept. 26 at the High Point Country Club at Willow Creek at 916 Abbotts Creek Church Road in High Point.

There is a double shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The golf tournament is open to sponsors and teams. Teams who register by Aug. 22 will receive a $50 early bird discount.

For information, visit bit.ly/TeeOffGolf22 or call 336-881-5436.

Scholarships

Patricia Posey, chairwoman of Alpha Rho Chapter of Eta Phi Beta Sorority‘s scholarship committee, has announced the awarding of two scholarships to high school graduates.

The awards were presented July 22 to Mataeus Funderburk, a graduate of The Early/Middle College at GTCC, and Austin Lloyd, a graduate of Middle College at N.C. A&T.

Funderburk will attend N.C. State to study zoology. Lloyd will attend N.C. A&T to study kinesiology.

Also serving on the committee with Posey is Joan Miller and Janice Whitted.

Brenda McLean is president of Alpha Rho Chapter. McLean, Georgia Shepard and Marissa Benton-Brown recently spent a week in New Orleans attending the National Biennial Conference on behalf of the chapter. While there Funderburk received an additional award of $1,000 from the educational and charitable foundation of the organization for his participation in the chapter’s youth group.

For information, visit http://etaphibeta-alpharho.org.