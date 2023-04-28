Announcements

The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will host a Tuesday Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. May 2 at Paddled South Brewing, 602 N. Main St.

Tyler Spotts will host this free event.

For information, call 336-883-3022.

The American Legion Post 386 will meet at 6 p.m. May 2 at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. All veterans are invited to serve, regardless of when they served.

Also, the last day for hot dog sales is April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $2.50 and customers may dine in or take out.

For large orders, call 336-375-3265. Sales will resume Sept. 9.

Jeanette Beaudry, a Graham Historical Museum Board Member, is the featured speaker of the board’s next Lunch-and-Learn, set for noon to 1 p.m. May 17 at the museum, 135 W. Elm St.

“Let’s Talk Quilts” is the event topic. There will be an emphasis on vintage quilts and details on how to date an heirloom quilt. Beaudry has collected an extensive library of reference books on quilt patterns, their history and photographs.

Registration is required for this free event; visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Through June, the museum is featuring the “Vintage Quilts Exhibit” exhibit, including quilts handcrafted more than 50 years ago.

For information, call 336-883-3022.

Awards

Summit Rotary Club’s March Students of the Month were Jania Harper, a freshman at Southern Guilford High and Terry Whitehead, a senior at Smith High.

The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude, despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive a $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.

The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the last day of each month, through April. Apply at tinyurl.com/yeyyrvb6.

A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.

For more details, email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.