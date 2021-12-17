Club Happenings

Achievers
Noyhoo Gurung, a seventh grade student at Mendenhall Middle School, won a local competition sponsored by the Greensboro Host Lions Club. Noyhoo’s artwork was among the thousands of entries expected worldwide in the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest with the theme of “We Are Connected.”
Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
Noyhoo earned a $50 award and recognition by the Greensboro Host Lions Club at its luncheon on Nov. 15.
She is a student in Michaela Hafley’s art class at Mendenhall Middle School.
Her poster has advanced to the Lions District 31-O round of competition. One grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected in the international competition. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to an awards ceremony. The merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.
For information about the Greensboro Host Lions Club, call Mark Gaylord at 336-273-1797 or visit www.gsohostlions.org.
Announcements
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 5.
Ian Canton, founding principal of Wood Thrush Nursery in Floyd, Va., will present “Super Tough Natives.” He will provide an overview of competitive native plants for difficult situations and the habitats from which they are found.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
Activities
Members of the Rotary Club of Furnitureland recently met at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club to pack approximately 100 holiday goodie bags to be delivered to recipients of Mobile Meals of High Point.
Furnitureland Rotary has partnered with Mobile Meals of High Point since 1971 when both was started. Furnitureland has contributed more than $544,000 during the past 50 years to the Mobile Meals program.
This is the third year that Furnitureland Rotary has chosen to remember the recipients of Mobile Meals during the holiday season in this way. This year’s packing was managed by the club’s community service chairwoman, Erin Miller.
While at the Salvation Army, Furnitureland Rotarians also helped wrap presents that the Salvation Army will be delivering for Santa to local High Point children.
Announcements
American Legion Cone Post 386 will hold its hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18. The post will then take a holiday break; sales will return Jan. 8.
Hot dogs are $2 and chips are 50 cents. Masks are required.
The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.
Awards
Summit Rotary Club‘s October Students of the Month are Nasir Crawford, seventh grade, The Point College Preparatory Leadership Academy; and Sherry Lozado-Ledzema, senior, Southern Guilford High School.
The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card, and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive a $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.
The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.
