Club Happenings

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 5.

Ian Canton, founding principal of Wood Thrush Nursery in Floyd, Va., will present “Super Tough Natives.” He will provide an overview of competitive native plants for difficult situations and the habitats from which they are found.

To register, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

Activities

Members of the Rotary Club of Furnitureland recently met at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club to pack approximately 100 holiday goodie bags to be delivered to recipients of Mobile Meals of High Point.

Furnitureland Rotary has partnered with Mobile Meals of High Point since 1971 when both was started. Furnitureland has contributed more than $544,000 during the past 50 years to the Mobile Meals program.

This is the third year that Furnitureland Rotary has chosen to remember the recipients of Mobile Meals during the holiday season in this way. This year’s packing was managed by the club’s community service chairwoman, Erin Miller.