Club Happenings

Achievers

Greensboro native Dwight Meredith claimed a victory this summer at the North American Bridge Championship, hosted by the American Contract Bridge League.

Meredith won the Morehead Grand National Teams Championship Flight event with his teammates: Team captain B. Wayne Stuart III of Raleigh; Jerry Helms of Charlotte; George Woltman of Blowing Rock; and Samuel Marks and Olin Hubert of Atlanta.

The six teammates are active in ACBL’s District 7, which represents the Southeast region of the U.S. This was the first NABC+ win for Meredith, as well as his teammates.

The Summer 2022 NABC was held July 14-24 in Providence, R.I., with more than 3,300 participants from across the world and 7,500 tables of play over the course of the tournament. ACBL hosts an NABC three times per year across the United States and Canada, bringing together bridge players of all skill levels.

The Guilford Rotary Club recently led a project to ship a 40-foot container with 40 pallets of medical supplies and equipment to the Republic of Moldova. These donations will support the five refugee centers there.

Moldova has an estimated 100,000 refugees who have fled from neighboring Ukraine. The medical supplies and equipment were donated by Kingsway Charities in Bristol, Va. In addition to the Guilford Rotary Club, funding was also provided by Rotary District 7690 representing 50 clubs in the center of North Carolina and the Greensboro and Summit Rotary clubs.

Dr. Audrey Snyder, a nursing professor at UNCG and member of the NC-Moldova Nursing Collaborative, noted these supplies are crucial for the Moldova health care providers and volunteers to continue to care for the large number of refugees.

Activities

Leo Lucy Kalindekafe, currently enrolled at Bennett College as an exchange student, was the guest speaker for the Greensboro Host Lions Club luncheon meeting Sept. 12.

Kalindekafe is a 22-year-old Malawian in her fourth year at the Malawi University of Science and Technology, studying for a degree in medical imaging. She lives in Zomba, Malawi, and is currently enrolled at Bennett College. She was selected for a program called Global UGRAD which is a program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and World Learning.

Each year the U.S. Department of State selects approximately 250 promising young undergraduate leaders from some 60 countries across the globe to participate in a one-semester exchange at U.S. colleges and universities.

Kalindekafe joined her local Leo Club in 2014 mainly because her dad is a Lion in the Zomba Gymkhana Club and she decided “Lionism was cool” and she wanted to “wear the blue jacket” as well.

During her time as a member and president of her Leo Club, she has helped and mentored students, helped the disabled and needy elderly women surrounding her university, and initiated Project60, a project aimed at helping 60 families who were affected by a cyclone by giving them two to three ducklings each to breed, along with start-up feed, to make money, eat the eggs and be self-sustaining.

For information about the Greensboro Host Lions Club, call Mark Gaylord at 336-273-1797 or visit www.gsohostlions.org.

Announcements

In collaboration with the Hispanic League, the Greensboro Symphony will present Celebration: Hispanic Heritage Month from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 in Greensboro’s LeBauer Park. The free event will feature Josie Borges & Mariachi Los Galleros, Alejandro Galvez’s traditional Aztec dancing, Ballet Folclorico Corazón de Mexico, as well as multiple food trucks and family-friendly activities, all leading up to Mariachi Cobre livestreamed at 8 p.m. in the park.

The Piedmont Bird Club will visit the Dan River Game Lands in Rockingham County at 8 a.m. Sept. 25.

Participants may see warblers, vireos, flycatchers and raptors and woodpeckers.

A GPS location for the parking area is 100-398 Woodpecker Road in Eden. There is a private residence at the end of Woodpecker Road; participants should not go on this private property.

There are no restrooms at this site.

Inclement weather cancels the trip.

For information, contact Jim Gant at 703-919-2570 or jhgllg07@gmail.com.

Health Communities A3 in Asheboro has announced the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge — Oct. 1-Nov. 6. The Mayor’s Walks take place on Saturdays and the hikes on Sunday.

The Mayor’s Walks schedule is:

Oct. 1: Parkrun 5K (walk/run) at Creekside Park, Archdale

Oct. 8: Walk on Ramseur Rail Trail section of the Deep River State Trail, 5960 U.S. 64, Ramseur

Oct. 15: Walk at Freedom Park, Liberty

Oct. 22: Human Race 5K (walk/run) at 10 a.m., Bicentennial Park, Asheboro

Oct. 29: Walk at Randleman Greenway on Deep River State Trail, Randleman

Nov. 5: Walk at Clay Presell Park, Seagrove

Nov. 12: Walk in Trinity; meet at the parking lot near old Braxton Craven School, Trinity

All walks begin at 9 a.m. with the exception of the Asheboro walk which starts at 10 a.m. All walks will start at the site of the walk.

Hikes are scheduled for:

Oct. 9: Hike at Franklinville Rail Trail and historic Faith Rock

Oct. 16: Hike at the Birkhead Wilderness in the Uwharrie National Forest

Oct. 23: Hike at Purgatory Mountain at the N.C. Zoo

Oct. 30: Hike at Mount Shepherd Retreat Center to the highest point in Randolph County

Nov. 6: Hike at Caraway Conference Center and Camp

All hikes will meet at the downtown Asheboro Farmer’s Market at 1:30 p.m. to car caravan to the site of the hike.

If it is raining at the time of the event, the event will be canceled/postponed. For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board will present the Graham Historical Cemetery Tour featuring a bus and walking tour of Linwood Cemetery, Providence Cemetery and Children’s Chapel United Church of Christ Cemetery.

The event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Participants will meet at the Graham Recreation Center at 311 College St. and be transported on the activity bus to the tour location and back to the center when completed. The walking tour will experience uneven surfaces while walking in the dark, as well as part of the tour on a bus.

Participants should wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes and bring a flashlight and water. Restrooms will be available at the recreation center only. Admission is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required. Individuals who register but cannot attend, should call 336-513-5510.

To register, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

Derick Poindexter will present, “Genus Pycnanthemum and the Perpetual Struggle for Identification.”

This talk will introduce various aspects of cultivation and species biology within this mint genus, as well as taxonomic complications.

The chapter will offer a Zoom connection for those wishing to attend remotely. To register for the Zoom presentation, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.