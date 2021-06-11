 Skip to main content
Club Happenings
Club Happenings

Announcements

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the Deep River passing through Franklinville.

This trail includes Faith Rock, known as the spot when on Sept. 5, 1782, Andrew Hunter rode his horse off this rock into the Deep River while being pursued by British soldiers.

Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market at 134 S. Church St. for directions and carpooling.

Hikers will form at 2 p.m. in the parking lot near the footbridge at West Riverside Park in Franklinville.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

* * * *

The High Point Farmers Market will partner with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12, in honor of Flag Day, the holiday celebrated each year on June 14 to commemorate the adoption of the American flag.

At the market, representatives of DAR will hand out free American flags and provide information about the organization. At 10 a.m., High Point Mayor Pro Tem Britt Moore will read a proclamation in honor of Flag Day in High Point. A color guard from High Point Central High School ROTC will present the colors, and DAR will present a medal and certificate to this year’s outstanding ROTC cadet, Joshua Garcia.

Located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 30. The market accepts SNAP benefits and offers a Double the Bucks program.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

