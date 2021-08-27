Club Happenings

Activities
The members of Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Alpha Rho Chapter held their close-out meeting for the 2020-2021 sorority year on June 12. New officers for the coming year were sworn in, and each member was presented with a token for services rendered during the year.
Funds were set aside to award two $500 scholarships to students who will be attending college in the fall. Also, funds totaling $4,000 were set aside to sponsor domestic violence and breast cancer awareness and programs for the developmentally disabled population. This is in addition to donations made to the NCNW, NAACP, United Negro College Fund and Sisters’ Network for Breast Cancer Awareness. Eta Phi Beta also contributes to various food banks in Guilford County.
Members of Alpha Rho Chapter also attended the 25th Biennial Regional Conference held virtually July 9-10. Alpha Rho is part of the mid-eastern region of Eta Phi Beta Sorority, composed of chapters in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. The organization was founded in 1942 by 11 women who attended Lewis Business College in Detroit. The organization also has a youth group and SHAD (for spouses of members and male family and friends) Club Auxiliary. Morgan Davis is the president of the Alpha Rho Youth Group.
For information, contact chapter president Georgia Shepard at 336-379-9212, email her at gshepard2@outlook.com or visit etaphibeta-alpharho.org.
Announcements
Greensboro’s Hamilton Lakes Lions Club is holding a food drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.
Each shopper is offered a separate shopping bag for food they want to donate.
Food collected outside the store goes directly to the warehouse for BackPack Beginnings, which supplies food for students who might otherwise go hungry over any given weekend. Some of the donated food may also go to other Guilford County food banks.
* * * *
The Piedmont Triad Area Council of the American Business Women’s Association will celebrate American Business Women’s Day on Sept. 18. Sept. 22 is nationally declared as American Business Women’s Day. It is a day set aside to honor and reflect upon the contributions and accomplishments of the millions of women in the workforce and the millions of female business owners in the U.S.
This virtual event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 on Zoom. Networking begins at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $21. This year’s speakers include ABWA National President and Greensboro resident Sharon Godbee, and District Vice President Joyce Wright. A panel discussion, “Thrill, Spill and Fill — the Art of Creating a Thriving Chapter,” will also be featured.
For information, contact Terry Howard at 336-312-5600 or Jacqueline Morgan at 336-918-2555. Register at https://abwaday.ticketspice.com/piedmont-triad-area-council-abw-day-2021-rise-thrive.