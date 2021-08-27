Club Happenings

Announcements

Greensboro’s Hamilton Lakes Lions Club is holding a food drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.

Each shopper is offered a separate shopping bag for food they want to donate.

Food collected outside the store goes directly to the warehouse for BackPack Beginnings, which supplies food for students who might otherwise go hungry over any given weekend. Some of the donated food may also go to other Guilford County food banks.

* * * *

The Piedmont Triad Area Council of the American Business Women’s Association will celebrate American Business Women’s Day on Sept. 18. Sept. 22 is nationally declared as American Business Women’s Day. It is a day set aside to honor and reflect upon the contributions and accomplishments of the millions of women in the workforce and the millions of female business owners in the U.S.