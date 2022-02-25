Club Happenings

Achievers

Alpha Rho Chapter of Eta Phi Beta Sorority recognized one of its members during the Black history event at the Feb. 12 meeting.

Fran M. Whitcomb, a member for more than 30 years, was recognized for the following:

1966: First Black female meter maid in Greensboro and first Black female sworn-in police officer for the city of Greensboro

1972: First Black female detective at Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

1978: First female elected as an investigator for North Carolina

Announcements

Lions Club members from central North Carolina will welcome International Director Allen Snider of Lions Clubs International, one of the world’s largest service club organization.

Snider, from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada, will address the Lions during their District 31-O annual convention on March 11-12 at the Greensboro High Point Marriott.