Club Happenings
Club Happenings

Benny Milam makes the chili

American Legion Cone Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. Volunteer Benny Milam stirs chili on a recent Friday. The sauce is prepared from scratch every Friday by Cone Post 386 volunteers. For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

 AMERICAN LEGION CONE POST 386, PROVIDED

Achievers

Alpha Rho Chapter of Eta Phi Beta Sorority recognized one of its members during the Black history event at the Feb. 12 meeting.

Fran M. Whitcomb, a member for more than 30 years, was recognized for the following:

1966: First Black female meter maid in Greensboro and first Black female sworn-in police officer for the city of Greensboro

1972: First Black female detective at Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

1978: First female elected as an investigator for North Carolina

Announcements

Lions Club members from central North Carolina will welcome International Director Allen Snider of Lions Clubs International, one of the world’s largest service club organization.

Snider, from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada, will address the Lions during their District 31-O annual convention on March 11-12 at the Greensboro High Point Marriott.

“We’re happy to welcome International Director Snider to our community,” said Barbara Thompson, district governor. “We look forward to sharing our impact in the community and the lives we’ve touched through service.”

For information or to get involved with a Lions Club, contact Thompson at lionbthompson@outlook.com or visit nclions31o.org.

Fran M. Whitcomb

Whitcomb
Allen Snider

Snider

