Activities

David Tugwell, the athletic projects coordinator at the Greensboro Parks & Recreation Complex, met with members of The American Legion Post 386 on Feb. 16. The post is sponsoring a youth baseball team for another year.

The post will fund the shirts the team will wear and will bear the legion’s name on the back. Team members may keep the shirts after the season is over.

Arthur Marshall is the post’s past commander and serves as the coordinator with the parks and recreation for youth baseball.

The post funds efforts such as these with hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

Announcements

The Metropolitan Greensboro Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women will hold an informational session/interest meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 25.

The council’s mission is to lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their families and communities.

For information, email deborahholmes196@yahoo.com.

* * * *

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. March 1 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

Shannon Currey will present the program on “Native Sedges.” These herbaceous perennials shine in layered plantings and as alternatives to mulch and traditional lawn, especially in shady conditions.

The southeast has a wealth of native Carex that support pollinators, birds and small mammals.

Currey is a horticultural educator and consultant with Izel Native Plants. In 2007, she joined Hoffman Nursery, a wholesale grower specializing in grasses, sedges and other graminoids.

To register for the Zoom option, visit https://ncwildflower.org/events/. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

Awards

Summit Rotary Club’s January Students of the Month were Marcus Ward, a sixth-grader at Western Guilford Middle School and Izzak Blackledge, a junior at Northeast Guilford High School.

The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude, despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive a $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.

The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the last day of each month, through April. Apply at tinyurl.com/yeyyrvb6.

A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.

For more details, email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.

Fundraisers

The Guild and Junior Guild of Family Service of Greensboro held the 11th annual, Big Hair Ball fundraising event on Jan. 28. The event was a sold-out success, with 830 guests in attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Raising $227,000, this unique fundraiser supports local programs of Family Service of Piedmont, the largest private, nonprofit agency of its kind in Guilford County, serving more than 19,000 children and adults each year. Family Service addresses issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability.

The Big Hair Ball features a cocktail reception and a silent auction followed by a runway fashion show with outrageous hairdos and outré fashions. This year’s event theme was “Unfold Stories: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Each model representing a well-known children’s storybook influenced in part by their corporate or individual sponsor. Some of the looks included: Alice in Wonderland, Nancy Drew, Harry Potter, Pippi Longstocking, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and many more.

Haute Couture sponsors for this year’s fun high-fashion event included PNC, Woodruff Family Law Group and Woodruff Ensley Foundation. Miles Barefoot served as the 2023 honorary chairman.