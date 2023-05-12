Announcements

The Piedmont Bird Club has planned a field trip to Haw River State Park (The Summit) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20.

This park, located at 339 Conference Center Drive, Browns Summit, has a variety of habitats, including wooded areas, a lake and a board walk of a wetlands area along the Haw River. Participants may expect to see kinglets, hawks, woodpeckers and others.

Also, the club will visit the Richard-Taylor Preserve at 300 Plainfield Road in Greensboro at 8 a.m. May 24.

Participants will walk the wooded trails down to Long Branch. This is a great place to see or hear a variety of breeding birds, including Northern Parula, ovenbird, and maybe the more uncommon warbling vireo or willow flycatcher. Participants may also hear yellow-breasted chats, indigo buntings and prairie warblers from a nearby cutover area.

Trips will be cancelled if the weather is inclement.

To participate in this walk or for questions, contact the Piedmont Bird Club at www.piedmontbird club.org.

* * * *

The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet at the museum at 10:30 a.m. May 15. Jim Schlosser, a well-known journalist in Greensboro, will interview author Bill Slawter about his book, “Sit-Ins, Drive-Ins and Uncle Sam.” Slawter, who grew up in Greensboro’s Glenwood neighborhood and attended Greensboro Senior High, has written a thought-provoking memoir about growing up in the 1950s and ’60s. A book signing will follow.

Community members are welcome to attend.

For information, call 336-373-2043.

* * * *

The Greensboro Symphony Guild has announced the leadership for the 2023 Symphony Presentation Ball scheduled for Dec. 28 at the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons. The ball honors outstanding young women with connections to the Greensboro area and who have made significant contributions in their communities.

Vanessa Morgan Skenes will chair the ball and lead the planning and fundraising efforts for the guild’s signature benefit event.

Beverly Brown Wright has been named honorary chairwoman of this year’s ball.

Lisa Crawford will preside over this year’s ball as mistress of ceremonies.

Awards

The Junior League of Greensboro has announced Laura Green as the 2023 recipient of the Junior League Woman of Distinction.

Green “is a dedicated community servant who has made significant contributions of her time and talents in a variety of areas, most notably the arts, children and healthcare, improving the lives of others for generations to come.”

Green joined the league in 1988 and immediately began making an impact, serving on its board and executive board, including a term as placement coordinator for several hundred volunteers. She was named sustainer president in 2008.

She was an active volunteer in her daughters’ schools, a longtime Girl Scout leader for both daughters’ troops, co-chairwoman of Gathering of Friends and offers her talents to Christ United Methodist Church. She currently serves as chairwoman of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Board and will lead efforts in selecting a new music director for the orchestra during the 2023-2024 season.

Scholarships

The Euterpe Music Club held a scholarship competition April 23 at Greensboro College’s Finch Chapel.

The winners were Fernando Meza, tenor, music education student at UNCG; Carter DooLittle, alto and soprano saxophone, sophomore, instrumental performance, University of North Carolina School of the Arts student; and Megan Weiss, soprano, junior at UNCG.