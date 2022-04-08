Club Happenings

Announcements

The Piedmont Bird Club plans to clean Price Park from 9 to 11 a.m. April 9. Members hope to do some birding as well.

Gloves, trash bags, buckets, grabbers and other equipment will be provided. Participants should bring personal binoculars, water and a snack. Long sleeves, pants, a hat and sturdy shoes are recommended.

Participants will meet in the upper parking lot of the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

To RSVP, email Melanie Stadler at pixiechz@gmail.com.

Also, the club’s Spring Bird Count be April 30.

Areas to cover will be assigned in advance of the count. The club appreciates returning counters and welcomes new participants. New counters will be assigned to count with previous participants who have experience and knowledge of the area to be covered.

To RSVP, email Elizabeth Link at elizlink04@gmail.com.

* * * *

The High Point Lions Club is sponsoring the North Carolina Lions’ 60-foot mobile screening unit for vision screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. in High Point.

This is a free service offered to anyone ages 6 and older. Any participant younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian sign the form. No advance registration is required.

This service is a screening only and should not be confused with a complete eye exam. The screenings include a visual acuity test (both far and near vision) and a field vision test (to determine how well a person can see motion in their field of vision while looking at a fixed object). Based on an individual’s screening results, a recommendation will be made to that individual as to whether they should have a complete eye examination.

For information, call Cookie Peele at 336-689-0417.

* * * *

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. April 10. Participants will hike Purgatory Mountain at the North Carolina Zoological Park in Asheboro. The trailhead is located next to Parking Lot A near the entrance to North America. As this trail is located outside of the zoo, there is no fee.

Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling. If it rains, the hike will likely be canceled.

Dogs are welcome.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

* * * *

The Greensboro Woman’s Club and the Weir-Jordan House Board of Trustees will hold a Derby Day Soiree from 4 to 8 p.m. May 7 at the Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St. in Greensboro.

Proceeds will support the preservation of the Weir-Jordan House.

The afternoon will be a celebration of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby and southern traditions will abound. Turpentine Shine, a local bluegrass/folk band, will play music on the lawn. Large-screen televisions will be set up outside to broadcast the race. Savory St. Catering will provide appetizers. Wine, beer and mint juleps will be the drinks of the day. Games and activities will be available and prizes for the best dressed will be awarded. A 50/50 raffle will be held, in which the winner will be determined by the race outcome. New this year will be the Winner’s Circle — a display of premium items — which 10 lucky winners will walk away with.

Tickets, which include music, wine, beer, mint juleps and hors d’oeuvres, are $60. They are limited and can be purchased at www.greensborowomansclub.com/wjderbyday.

For information, contact Vanessa Lowder at vlowder1@gmail.com.

Awards

Summit Rotary Club‘s February Students of the Month are Bravion Owens, an eighth grader at Jackson Middle School and Tahyhanna Ratliff, a senior at Southeast Guilford High School.

The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives $100 gift card, and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.

The program is a partnership of the club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

