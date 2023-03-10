Activities

Greensboro’s Dolley Madison Woman’s Club welcomed new members Robin Keller and Lisa McMillan to the 50-year-old service organization.

At its February meeting, the new members received their credentials and pins from a member club of the North Carolina Chapter, General Federation of Women’s Clubs International.

Founded by Guilford County Commissioner At Large Kay Cashion, the Dolleys, is service organization granting scholarships, volunteering with other nonprofit groups and working with Family Justice Center and children in the Juvenile Detention Center.

On behalf of the Greensboro Elks Lodge, the charity golf committee presented a $26,175 check on Jan. 2 to Theresa Hancock, the public support coordinator for AuthoraCare Collective, and Matt Logan, a director on AuthoraCare Collective’s 2022-2023 Foundation Board of Trustees.

Since 2011, the Greensboro Elks Lodge has contributed $242,305 to AuthoraCare, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell & Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro.

Greensboro’s Hamilton Lakes Lions Club recently held a food drive to benefit BackPack Beginnings.

“We were blown away by the benevolence of the people of Greensboro,” said Jim Lumsden, the club’s food drive coordinator. “The 5,274 pounds of food and water we collected could not have come at a more critical time for the BackPack Beginnings food pantry.”

The Lions Club was aided by four members of the Page High School Leo Club. The Walmart Neighborhood Market at Quaker Village allowed the volunteers the opportunity to gather at their front door.

Marty Smith, the Guilford Battle Chapter NSDAR Quilts of Valor Chairwoman, worked with sixth and seventh-grade students at Northwest Middle School to create Quilts of Valor for two of their coaches who are veterans. More than 18 students worked after school learning how to make quilts with Marty Smith, Sally Smith and Frankie Drake. Kevin Stewart and Michael Shaw were the honored coaches. The students worked for five weeks, averaging two hours per session. “It was fun” was the statement made by one of the students.

Two of the pillars of DAR are education and patriotism.

Announcements

The Greensboro Permaculture Guild helps maintain the Public Orchard at Meeting Place, 440 Prescott St. in Greensboro.

Their next workday is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11.

Community members are welcome to come volunteer and learn more about this space, which includes 19 fruit trees and many under plantings of native flowers, shrubs and berries.

To learn more, email charlie.headington@gmail.com.

American Legion Cone Post 386’s inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Spaghetti Dinner is set for 5 to 7 p.m. March 15 at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

The menu will include salad, spaghetti, sauce with or without meat, a dinner roll, sweet tea and dessert.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 336-375-3265 or emailing lross95285@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door on the event night on a first come first served basis.

This event is open to the public.

The Commander Peace Academy Boxing Club is bringing boxing back to High Point.

An interest meeting and registration day is set for 3 p.m. March 18 at Another Chance Community Center, 1916 English Road in High Point.

Membership for training is open to all residents 8 and older. No boxing experience is required. The boxing club also serves as a fitness gym during scheduled hours. Everyone is encouraged to join different classes, including ring aerobics for ladies and seniors. Youth can participate in classes after school and on Saturdays, beginning in April. Instruction will focus on discipline, conditioning, boxing techniques, health and wellness.

To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/Boxingclub2023.

Commander Peace Academy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting safe and harmonious community relations. The Commander Peace Academy welcomes donations to help support the program. Contact Greg Commander at 336-991-3524 for more information.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of High Point will host their annual Game Day Fundraiser on March 21 to support the programs of The Salvation Army of High Point.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Road in High Point.

Tickets are $30, which includes a buffet lunch, as well as a chance to win numerous door prizes. Participants are encouraged to invite their friends and bring a favorite card game or board game.

To purchase tickets, contact Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.

The High Point Historical Society will present: High Point from Nainsook Underwear to “Hosiery Capital of the South” at its next meeting at 10 a.m. April 19 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

The society will host Doris H. Kincade and Dr. Elizabeth H. Hull as they discuss North Carolina textiles and apparel and the history of these industries, including information about factories that made nainsook underwear and also silk mills.

Also, the museum exhibit, “Fields & Feathers: Hunting at Deep River Lodge, 1895-1935,” will open April 28.

Hunting lodges were a turn of the 20th century phenomenon in the Piedmont that have long since been forgotten. This exhibit features photos and artifacts from Deep River Lodge, which was an exceptional example of these Piedmont retreats.

The free exhibit is open through the end of January, 2024.

The Junior League of Greensboro will host its fourth Designer Showhouse from April 14-23. The historic home chosen for this event is located in the Old Irving Park neighborhood at 902 Sunset Drive, owned by Donald Vaughan, and designed in 1941 by New York architect Charles Hartmann.

There are several events planned over the course of the Showhouse, including an Empty House Party, the Patrons’ Gala and a Garden Brunch Party. The house will be open to the public via ticketed tours on several dates in April.

This year’s showhouse highlights North Carolina-based designers to showcase the talent in the region, including Cheryl Luckett, Kara Cox, Tula Summerford, Leigh Jones, Debby Gomulka and many more.

The national media sponsor is Aspire Magazine.

The funds raised by this event will support the league’s mission for the next three years.

For information, visit www. juniorleagueofgreensboro.org.