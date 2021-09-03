Club Happenings

Activities
The members of Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Alpha Rho Chapter held their close-out meeting for the 2020-2021 sorority year on June 12. New officers for the coming year were sworn in, and each member was presented with a token for services rendered during the year.
Funds were set aside to award two $500 scholarships to students who will be attending college in the fall. Also, funds totaling $4,000 were set aside to sponsor domestic violence and breast cancer awareness and programs for the developmentally disabled population. This is in addition to donations made to the NCNW, NAACP, United Negro College Fund and Sisters’ Network for Breast Cancer Awareness. Eta Phi Beta also contributes to various food banks in Guilford County.
Members of Alpha Rho Chapter also attended the 25th Biennial Regional Conference held virtually July 9-10. Alpha Rho is part of the mid-eastern region of Eta Phi Beta Sorority, composed of chapters in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. The organization was founded in 1942 by 11 women who attended Lewis Business College in Detroit. The organization also has a youth group and SHAD (for spouses of members and male family and friends) Club Auxiliary. Morgan Davis is the president of the Alpha Rho Youth Group.
For information, contact chapter president Georgia Shepard at 336-379-9212, email her at gshepard2@outlook.com or visit etaphibeta-alpharho.org.
* * * *
Each year, the Junior League of High Point is honored to welcome talented women into its new member class. These women spend a year learning about the league, including its nearly centurylong history and community impact efforts. At the culmination of their first year, these members create a service project designed to enrich and enhance the community. This year’s class collaborated to build on the league’s focus of education and literacy.
In partnership with the Bikes for Kids Foundation and Guilford County Schools, the league’s 2020-2021 new member class distributed 1,200 copies of “Chocolate Cake and Ice Cream, Kindness and Happiness” to rising third graders at High Point and Jamestown public schools. Included with the book was an insert that linked students to resources for reading at home, including a read-along video featuring league members.
The new member class also created a Little League Library at the league’s headquarters. This library is a place for the community to take a book to read and/or give a book for someone else to use.
New or gently used children’s books, particularly chapter books, may be donated at 1103 N. Main St. in High Point.
For information, call 336-889-5479.
Announcements
American Legion Cone Post 386 will resume hot dog sales Sept. 11.
Sales will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and they will be carry out only. Masks will be mandatory.
To place carry-out phone orders, call 336-375-3265.
Hot dogs will be $2 each and 50 cents for potato chips (cash only).
The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
