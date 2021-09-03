Club Happenings

Activities

The members of Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Alpha Rho Chapter held their close-out meeting for the 2020-2021 sorority year on June 12. New officers for the coming year were sworn in, and each member was presented with a token for services rendered during the year.

Funds were set aside to award two $500 scholarships to students who will be attending college in the fall. Also, funds totaling $4,000 were set aside to sponsor domestic violence and breast cancer awareness and programs for the developmentally disabled population. This is in addition to donations made to the NCNW, NAACP, United Negro College Fund and Sisters’ Network for Breast Cancer Awareness. Eta Phi Beta also contributes to various food banks in Guilford County.

Members of Alpha Rho Chapter also attended the 25th Biennial Regional Conference held virtually July 9-10. Alpha Rho is part of the mid-eastern region of Eta Phi Beta Sorority, composed of chapters in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. The organization was founded in 1942 by 11 women who attended Lewis Business College in Detroit. The organization also has a youth group and SHAD (for spouses of members and male family and friends) Club Auxiliary. Morgan Davis is the president of the Alpha Rho Youth Group.