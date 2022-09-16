Club Happenings

Activities

William Bethell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Reidsville will be celebrating Constitution Week beginning Sept. 17.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance to honor this foundational document of national governance.

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915.

DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. The annual observance provides opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the national society.

* * * *

Guilford Rotary recently honored local emergency service employees (EMS and 911 operators) with a barbecue lunch and gifts.

Club President Brent Holmes said to those being served, “We would like to express our appreciation to you for your outstanding service to our community especially during the last two years. That was a time when residents were limited in their comings and goings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You, however, continued to perform your duties exposing yourselves to a new, feared and unknown disease. Your dedication and loyalty to the citizens of Guilford County exemplifies professionalism at the highest level.”

Jim Albright, the director of Guilford County Emergency Services, commented, “The wonderful folks at Guilford Rotary club were kind to treat everyone on shift today to a barbecue lunch and assortment of gifts. The Tobacco Road Pitmasters started cooking at midnight and had pulled pork and all the fixings ready for our hungry crews. The club made this gracious gesture in recognition of the efforts of Guilford Emergency Services employees throughout the pandemic. Thanks for a fantastic lunch and the gifts!”

Chick-fil-A of the Triad and Sam’s Club of Greensboro contributed to this meal.

Announcements

The American Legion Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

The cost is $2.50 and customers may dine in or take out.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society will present a conference, Bridging the American Colonial Divide — Resurrecting the Memory and Space of Black Patriots and History Makers, virtually Oct. 12-15.

The event is the largest international African American conference that promotes African-ancestored family history, genealogy and cultural diversity by bringing together subject matter experts who promote scholarly research and provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests and assist members in documenting their histories. Typical attendees are historians, genealogists, researchers, scholars, educators, preservationists, media and beginners.

To follow the conference, visit www.facebook.com/aahgs or www.instagram.com/aahgs_official/.

For information, email info@aahgs.org.

* * * *

The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs will offer a free fall educational program at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Greensboro Science Center’s Sail Building Room which is located to the left of the main entrance. The center is at 4301-A Lawndale Drive.

Lanie Pope, chief meteorologist at WXII-12, will lead the program, “Sharing Forecasting Secrets.”

Clark Goodlin, owner of Plants and Answers and a flower designer, will offer a floral arranging demonstration at 3 p.m.

The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs is the primary sponsor of this event which is open to the public.

There will be door prizes.

For information, call 336-580-6617 or 336-294-3873.

* * * *

The Piedmont Bird Club‘s annual Big Sit at the Bog Garden on Hobbs Road in Greensboro will begin around 8 a.m. Oct. 8 and will end “when the barred owl hoots” (around 6 or 7 p.m.).

For those who’ve not “sat” before, this is a relaxed day of bird watching and is more like a tailgate party than anything else. Members gather at the far end of the Bog Garden walkway and tally all the birds they see and/or hear from their 17’ circle.

This is a floating event.

The day is presided over by shifting circle captains who keep track of the birds on the big white board. To volunteer for a particular shift, call 336-315-6415.

* * * *

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Summit Rotary Club, is accepting nominations for its Student Improvement Awards. One Guilford County middle or high school student will be honored monthly for overcoming personal obstacles and making progress in school. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the last day of each month, September to April 2023. Apply at tinyurl.com/yeyyrvb6.

Winners receive a $100 gift card and a plaque and are honored at the club’s monthly luncheon. They are also eligible for the Student of the Year Award. The adult nominator will receive a $50 gift card.

A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.

For more details, email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.