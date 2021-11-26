Club Happenings

Activities

The Rachel Caldwell Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter celebrated Veterans Day in a variety of ways.

It supported the Triad Honor Flight by writing more than 200 cards with the “Thank A Vet” poem inside each, purchased 20 Honor Flight yard signs, a wreath for one of the D.C. memorials and cookbooks whose profits were given to the cause. Members also were there to send the veterans off and to welcome them home. Plans are in the works for another Flight of Honor in April.

Chapter member Alison Huber is the executive director of Triad Honor Flight.

Kathy Fair also went to Washington when she learned that a special part of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, usually only visited by presidents and foreign dignitaries, was going to be open to the public for the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the tomb. She placed a flower sprig with a card from the DAR. Fair left another sprig and card at the Old Presbyterian Meeting House burial ground where there is an unknown soldier of the American Revolution.