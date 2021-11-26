Club Happenings

Activities
The Rachel Caldwell Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter celebrated Veterans Day in a variety of ways.
It supported the Triad Honor Flight by writing more than 200 cards with the “Thank A Vet” poem inside each, purchased 20 Honor Flight yard signs, a wreath for one of the D.C. memorials and cookbooks whose profits were given to the cause. Members also were there to send the veterans off and to welcome them home. Plans are in the works for another Flight of Honor in April.
Chapter member Alison Huber is the executive director of Triad Honor Flight.
Kathy Fair also went to Washington when she learned that a special part of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, usually only visited by presidents and foreign dignitaries, was going to be open to the public for the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the tomb. She placed a flower sprig with a card from the DAR. Fair left another sprig and card at the Old Presbyterian Meeting House burial ground where there is an unknown soldier of the American Revolution.
Also, chapter members attended many of the Veterans Day celebrations throughout Guilford County. Jane Thomas gave out flags at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial at Country Park and Betty La Bella attended the Veterans Day Breakfast hosted by High Point University while Karen Linnane was at the airport. Jane Thomas, Regent Charlotte Layton and her husband David were distributing flags at the ceremony at Friendly Shopping Center while Debby Beach was spotted handing out American flags to children at Wren Miller Park. Cherie and Molly Coble, Debra Owens, Charlotte and David Layton, Jane Thomas, Bette Franken, and Karen Linnane were at the Triad Field of Honor to give out flags and put roses on the bricks that honored those who served, including Bugler Gillies from the Revolutionary War. At last count more than 1,000 flags were given away at these ceremonies. Bette Franken and Debra Owens put flags on the 20 veterans’ graves at the Friendship United Cemetery, which dates from 1858.
Many other patriotic daughters donned their flag pins, flew flags at home, sent emails around the country, and thanked veterans for their service in person, in blogs and on Facebook pages.
