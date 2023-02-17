Activities

The Euterpe Music Club of Greensboro’s Members and Guests Concert was on held on Feb. 5 at the First Moravian Church in Greensboro.

The program varied from “By the Still Waters” to “People Will Say We’re in Love” to “”Près des remparts de Séville.”

Established in 1889, the club’s purpose is to promote the study and practice of the best in music, both past and present, and to promote the development of musical talent and music appreciation in the Greensboro community.

Announcements

The February 2023 general monthly meeting of the NAACP Greensboro Branch 5400 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Lighthouse, 1325 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

Unless otherwise designated, monthly general meetings will occur on the third Monday each month at The Lighthouse.

The High Point Historical Society invites local residents to hear stories about the Soap Box Derby races and learn more about its history. Visitors will also get the chance to check out the museum’s latest exhibition, “The Need for Speed: Soap Box Derby Racing in High Point.” This free event is set for 10 a.m. March 15 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

Also, costumed interpreters will demonstrate some of the activities that Quaker, enslaved and free early High Point women would have done from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18. Visitors will be able to learn about early 19th century gardening, laundering, open hearth cooking and more. The free demonstrations are suitable for all ages.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

The American Legion Cone Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

The cost is $2.50. Customers may dine in or take out.

For pickup orders, call 336-375-3265.

The High Point Literary League’s spring luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. March 15 at the High Point Country Club. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Rachel Kadish and Jessica Shattuck are the guest authors.

Kadish is the author of “From a Sealed Room” and “Tolstoy Lied: A Love Story.” Shattuck is the author of “Perfect Life” and “Hazards of Good Breeding.”

The cost is $20 for members and $40 for guests. Checks payable to the league are the reservation. No reservations will be accepted after March 8.

For information, call 336-847-5577; also, visit the league on Facebook.

Awards

The Guilford Rotary Club hosted an Open World delegation from the Medical University of Moldova on Jan. 23-28. Included in the delegation were Dr. Emil Ceban, provost, the vice provost and five department heads for nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, student affairs, legal/human resources and international affairs.

In Greensboro, delegates engaged with health professionals and university educators to discuss best practices in education. This included meetings with UNCG nursing faculty to observe and discuss how simulation is used as an adjunct to classroom and clinical instruction, and with UNCG nutrition department faculty to learn about education of clinical dietitians, including a tour of the department’s labs.

Nurse educators from Cone Health hosted the group, describing their residency program for new graduate nurses entering the workforce and processes for maintaining clinical competency. Members of the NC-Moldova Nursing Collaborative discussed graduate education in nursing with the delegation. The delegation also reconnected with several physicians and surgeons who previously travelled to Moldova to collaborate on health initiatives.

Finally, Moldovan delegates shared with the club their efforts in the past year to give healthcare to Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Moldova as the war in Ukraine has continued. The delegation stayed in the homes of local residents who serve as hospitality hosts.

Nancy Hoffart and Deborah Lekan, both retired UNCG Professors of Nursing, have led the NC-Moldova Nursing Collaborative since 2011. Dr. Emil Ceban presented both of them with Medical University of Moldova Medallions in recognition of their leadership of Guilford Rotary Club projects to improve the health care system in Moldova.