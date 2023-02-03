Achievers

Katelyn Sarwi won first runner-up overall in the Distinguished Young Women of North Carolina event, held Jan. 27-28 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

She won first in interview. She also won preliminary awards in scholastics and self expression.

First runner-up is valued at $3,500 and sponsored in part by The Glass Foundation.

Sarwi, a senior at Weaver Academy of Performing and Visual Arts, won Distinguished Young Women of Guilford County in May 2022.

Activities

This Friday, hundreds of thousands of people across the nation will wear red for heart disease awareness for women. A local group in partnership with the City of Greensboro Office of Diversity and Inclusion vows to do much more than just wear red with their annual Pink Goes Red event.

Pink Goes Red is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro. The event is free and open to all ages and abilities. In addition to health screenings and community resources, the event features inspirational speakers, a CPR demonstration, vendors, games and door prizes. Attendees are encouraged to wear red and comfortable shoes and clothing for optional physical exercise.

Pink Goes Red is sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter and the City of Greensboro Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Community members may register at the door.

For information, call 336-303-6353.

Announcements

The High Point Branch of the NAACP advocates policy on safe and reasonable police encounters and recently shared these traffic stop proactive measures:

Stop the car in a safe place as quickly as possible.

Be calm. Be polite. Watch your body language.

Turn off the car, turn on the internal light, open the window part way and place your hand on the steering wheel. If you are in the passenger seat, put your hands on the dashboard.

Upon request, show police your driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance.

Avoid making sudden movements and keep your hands where the officer can see them.

The branch encourages community members to visit www.naacphighpoint.org to review videos as well.