Club News

Activities

The American Legion Cone Post 386 recently held their annual Christmas dinner and celebrated the 75th anniversary of the post.

Commander April Barnes, the post’s first female commander, related incidences of the post’s 75 years, which included the formation of the post in 1947 by returning veterans, many who grew up in the Cone Mill villages.

The property where the post is located was donated by Cone Mills, and the post was given the name, “Cone Post 386.”

The building was paid for by the sale of hot dogs and chili, which still take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. For pickup orders, call 336-375-3265.

In 2001, the street in which the post is located was given the name, “American Legion Street,” after petitions obtained by members.

In 2022, the post held the dedication of a monument, the “Soldier’s Cross.” The monument was the project for Y’Josue Mlo’s Eagle Award.

Announcements

The Immaculate Chapter 537, Order of the Eastern Star has elected its 2023-2024 officers: Falon Kirkley Horton, worthy matron; Evan Farrar, worthy patron; Tori Farrar, associate matron; Cedric Coley, associate patron; Sharain Carter, past worth matron secretary; Felicia Hunter, treasurer; Sherry Royster, conductress; Chaverity Hawkins, associate conductress; Lorna S. Kelly, trustee chairwoman; Dazmyn Gaymon, trustee north; and LaSonya Boulware, trustee south.

Falon Kirkley Horton

