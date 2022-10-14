Activities

The Greater Greensboro Marine Corps League Detachment 260 held its 15th annual charity golf tournament Oct. 6 at Bryan Park in Greensboro.

The event raised more than $100,000 with several major sponsors and more than 140 golfers.

The Inspector-Instructor staff of the local Marine Corps Reserve Unit provided the color guard and drill teams from Southeast Guilford High School ROTC Unit performed both armed and unarmed close order drills.

In addition to helping fellow Marines in need, tournament proceeds will be used to support local veteran-centric organizations such as The Servant Center in Greensboro, Horsepower Therapeutic Riding Center in High Point, Saving Grace K9 in Lexington, Irreverent Warriors Suicide Prevention Program in Greensboro and the Montford Point Marines Organization in Charlotte.

MCL 260 also provides Eagle Scout/Gold Scout Good Citizenship Awards and scholarships and supports the NC/SC Young Marines Regiment.

For information, visit www.MCL260.info.

Announcements

The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the museum.

Following refreshments and a brief business meeting, author Julia Ridley Smith will discuss her recently published “The Sum of Trifles,” a memoir about her deceased parents, Ridley Tyler and James Smith, who left behind a virtual museum of furniture, books, art and artifacts. The book relates the importance of objects as clues to the shaping of lives.

Copies of the book are on sale for $22.95 in the Museum Shop as well as at local book stores and online sites. Smith will also sign copies after the meeting.

Guests are encouraged to attend. For information, call 336-373-2043.

* * * *

The Triad chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society and Maxie B’s are hosting the second annual Native Plant Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 at Maxie B’s, 2403 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.

Free native plants will be available (first come, first serve), along with native plant information (why to plant natives, where to purchase) and guide sheets for incorporating natives in gardens. There will also be door prizes and complimentary desserts by Maxie B’s.

* * * *

The Piedmont Bird Club will visit the Old Bynum Bridge and Meadow in Pittsboro on Oct. 22.

Old Bynum Bridge is now a pedestrian-only bridge, crossing the Haw River. Over the years, trees have grown up, providing a unique, canopy-top perspective of bird-viewing. In addition to the bridge, there is also an adjacent meadow, allowing for a diversity of species.

The bridge is off Routes 15/501, northeast of Pittsboro. Exit Routes 15/501 onto Durham Eubanks Road, and follow that to a stop sign. Turn right onto Bynum Road; a parking area is on the left.

The field trip starts at 8 a.m. from the parking area.

For questions or to participate, email piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.