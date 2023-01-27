Awards

Summit Rotary Club’s December Students of the Month were Hakeem McPhatter, an eighth-grader at Jackson Middle School and Rayniyah Pittman, an eighth-grader at Johnson Street Global Studies

The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude, despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.

The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the last day of each month, through April. Apply at tinyurl.com/yeyyrvb6.

A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.

For more details, email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.