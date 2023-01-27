 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club News

Furnitureland Rotary Honors Students of the Month

Furnitureland Rotary honored its Students of the Month for December and January at their meeting on Jan. 9. Pictured from left are Furnitureland Rotarian Randy Carda, Pam Greene of Communities in Schools, Meda Nsabimana (Student of the Month for December), Karrington Waters (Student of the Month for January) and Fairview School Counselor Shante Brown.

 FURNITURELAND ROTARY, PROVIDED

Awards

Summit Rotary Club’s December Students of the Month were Hakeem McPhatter, an eighth-grader at Jackson Middle School and Rayniyah Pittman, an eighth-grader at Johnson Street Global Studies

The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude, despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.

The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the last day of each month, through April. Apply at tinyurl.com/yeyyrvb6.

A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.

For more details, email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.

Rayniyah Pittman

Pittman
Hakeem McPhatter

McPhatter

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

