Activities

The Junior League of High Point recently hosted its Dinner with the League program for West End Ministries’ Leslie’s House residents.

For several years the league has provided a hearty, home-cooked meal for residents of local homeless shelters. This most recent Dinner with the League event fed dozens of women staying at Leslie’s House. The dinner provided nourishment and encouragement for those who reside at this shelter.

“I loved sharing this Thanksgiving meal with the ladies at Leslie’s House, especially during this time of the year when good food and fellowship can be such a joyful part of the holidays,” says Allison Jarrell, chairwoman of the community impact committee. “Thank you so much to Sydney Spring and Leslie’s House for organizing this event and to everyone who cooked chicken pies, bread, vegetables, casseroles, and desserts for the meal.”

Announcements

Healthy Communities A3 will begin Year of the Trail with a First Day Outdoors hike on Jan. 1.

Hikers are encouraged to begin walking at 2 p.m. at the Franklinville Rail Trail/Faith Rock section of the Deep River State Trail.

For questions, contact Mary Joan Pugh at maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov or 336-963-2715.

To RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/2p9w6dr2.

* * * *

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

Ken Bridle will present “The Ecology of the Sauratown Mountains.” He will explore the special features of the three peaks that make up the Sauratown Mountains.

Composed of metamorphosed beach sands, the Sauratown Mountains do not host rare species like the amphibolite range further west.

Bridle has been a professional scientist for more than 40 years. He is trained as a botanist with an emphasis on plant physiology and natural product chemistry. He has worked as a natural heritage and watershed inventory biologist, field ecologist, science museum exhibits director and environmental consultant. He has worked for Piedmont Land Conservancy for more than 30 years and currently is the conservation advisor. He is also a past president of the North Carolina Native Plant Society.

* * * *

The Piedmont Bird Club will visit the White Street Landfill on Jan. 14.

In past winters the club has noted several species of sparrows, raptors, ducks and other interesting birds at the landfill. This is a joint activity with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society.

Participants should meet in the parking lot of the Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, Greensboro to carpool as there is limited parking at the landfill.

Participants will leave the church at 8 a.m. and the trip will end around noon.

Also, on Jan. 21 the club will visit Lakes Higgins, Brandt and Townsend plus ponds north of Greensboro to spot migratory and overwintering waterfowl, as well as other winter resident birds.

Participants should meet at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot in front of the Whole Foods Market in Friendly Shopping Center. Participants should be prepared to carpool either as a driver or passenger.

These events will be cancelled if the roads are icy or if the forecast is for rain all morning.

For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.