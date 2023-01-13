Activities

TriadWild!, the local chapter of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, held a successful native pollinator planting Dec. 10 at Woven Works Park, just off Murrow Boulevard in Greensboro. The volunteers planted more than 100 pollinator plants and shrubs, including several varieties of coreopsis and echinacea. A grant from the Rotary Club of Greensboro covered the full cost of all the plants.

Greensboro city employee Matthew Hicks selected the plants and their planting sites, along with help from volunteer Maury Schott. TriadWild!’s president, Robin Davis, said “It is wonderful when so many parts of our community – the City of Greensboro, Action Greensboro, Greensboro Rotary Club, TriadWild! and interested citizens – can join forces to improve our environment. Come spring and summer, this will be a beautiful area full of pollinator plants, where folks from all over the city can learn about the importance of native plants for our environment.”

Maxie B’s Bakery and Dessert Café provided refreshments for the volunteer crew.

Jon Wall, a Greensboro Rotary member and board member of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, said “Restoring native pollinator habitat is important for so much of our wildlife, and it is great to create this ‘oasis’ in the middle of downtown Greensboro. The Federation website (https://ncwf.org/wildlife/pollinators/) has lots more information on the importance of native pollinators, including recommended lists of native plant options.”

Announcements

The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

This month’s topic is “Guilford County’s Grocery Store History” by David Gwynn, librarian, urbanist and retail historian at UNCG. As the creator of Groceteria.com, one of the first and largest websites devoted to supermarket history, Gwynn will speak on the history of grocery stores in Guilford County.

Along with the program, the society is partnering with local grocery stores to sponsor a food drive to benefit D-Up. With every canned food donation, attendees will receive a raffle ticket to win local grocery store gift cards. Sponsors for the food drive include Food Lion, High Point Harris Teeters and The Fresh Market, all of whom have graciously donated gift cards for the raffle.

This program is free and open to the public.