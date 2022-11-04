Activities

Betty Sudderth recently gave the uniform of the late Clyde Sudderth to the American Legion Post 386.

Clyde Sudderth was a World War II veteran who grew up in Greensboro and was drafted into the U.S. Army. He trained on aircraft mechanics at Keesler Air Force Base and at Convair in San Diego on B-24s and B-17s.

As a member of the U.S. Army Air Force, he served in England and discharged in October 1945. He started working for R.W. McCullum, a petroleum transportation business, as a cleaning worker and later became president of the company and retired after 52 years.

The Sudderths were charter members of Lawndale Baptist Church.

Sudderth’s story is included in the late Harry Thetford’s book, “Keep Their Stories Alive,” a collection of 126 articles about WWII veterans that ran in the News & Record.

Announcements

The Piedmont Bird Club will visit Guilford County Farm from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5. Participants should meet at the trail kiosk at the Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howerton Road in Elon.

Participants may expect to see include Eastern meadowlark, blue herons, hawks, vireos, swallows and sparrows as well as other late migrants.

The club will visit the Company Mill Preserve at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at 6344 Company Mill Road in Climax. This preserve is located adjacent to Hagan-Stone Park and offers 240 acres of wildlife habitat, including woods, meadows, streams and ponds. Various historical sites are found here as well.

For questions or to participate in these field trips, contact piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

* * * *

The High Point Jaycees will host the inaugural Downtown High Point Drink and Dine from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19. The event is designed to encourage the community to go downtown, visit the local businesses and enjoy the social district. Event proceeds will benefit Jaycees community service projects and local nonprofits.

Event participants will check in at registration at Stratagon at 501 W. English Road where they will pick up custom bags, cups, lanyards and other swag. Attendees will then walk to participating businesses within the social district to try samples of food and drinks from vendors at Stock & Grain and businesses on Church and Main streets. Event proceeds will benefit future Jaycees service projects including Operation Elf that provides gifts to the Boys and Girls Clubs, and local nonprofits, including A Special Blend, a local coffee shop moving to the area that employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Event tickets start at $20, and sales will continue until the day of the event, where participants can purchase online or at registration. Sponsors include the High Point Jaycees, Stratagon, Zach Barnes — State Farm, Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine, NC Trailers, Giannos of High Point, and Visit High Point.

For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/yvm4yw59.

* * * *

The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a Gardeners’ Conference on Feb. 9 at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome.

The keynote speaker is Adrienne Roethling, curator and director of the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville.

Her presentation, “Edible Landscapes,” will inspire gardeners to incorporate edibles into their landscape and showcase their ornamental as well as nutritional and economical benefits.

Between main speakers, participants may choose to attend two of the five concurrent session offerings. These will include “Finding the Perfect Plant with the Extension Tool Box,” “Exciting New and Underused Plants,” “Wood Pallet and Straw Bale Gardening,” “Soil or Dirt — What’s in Your Garden?” and “Preparing the Landscape for the Inevitable Storms.”

Registration is limited to 200. The cost is $40 which includes morning refreshments and lunch.

Feb. 16 is the snow date.

To register, visit go.ncsu.edu/davidsoncountygardenersconference.

For information, call 336-242-2080.

* * * *

The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs‘ “In the Garden with Santa” event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4 at its office at 222-4 S. Swing Road in Greensboro.

Photos of families and pets with Santa are $20. People who buy a $20 photo with Santa may also take photos with personal cameras.

There will be free crafts for children. Items for sale include pecans, Atlas gardening gloves, poinsettias and other Christmas plants.

For information, call 336-580-6617 or 336-294-3873.

Scholarships

The Guilford Rotary Charitable Foundation, part of the Guilford Rotary Club, awarded William Lee, Dakota Passmore, Adaobi Ukadike-Ellis, Victoria Johnson, Andriana BarreraRamire, Jonathan Guthrie, Stephanie Sisk, Nickkita Ramnine and Rebecca Katz each a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of their academic achievements at UNCG.

Twice a year, Guilford Rotary awards Student Veteran Scholarships to student veterans to help them as they transition from military service to civilian life, as well as to recognize them for their service. Three of the recipients served in the U.S. Army, one in the U.S. Marine Corps, one served in the U.S. Army Reserves, and two served in the U.S. Navy. The average length of service for the recipients was six years. Two of the awardees are pursuing degrees in nursing, one in therapeutic recreation, one in accounting, one in elementary education/political science, one in business administration, one in finance/information systems, one in communications studies, and one at the masters level in teaching English as a second language.