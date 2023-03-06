The Commander Peace Academy Boxing Club is bringing boxing back to High Point.
An interest meeting and registration day is set for 3 p.m. March 18 at Another Chance Community Center, 1916 English Road in High Point.
Membership for training is open to all residents 8 and older. No boxing experience is required. The boxing club also serves as a fitness gym during scheduled hours. Everyone is encouraged to join different classes, including ring aerobics for ladies and seniors. Youth can participate in classes after school and on Saturdays, beginning in April. Instruction will focus on discipline, conditioning, boxing techniques, health and wellness.
To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/Boxingclub2023.
Commander Peace Academy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting safe and harmonious community relations. The Commander Peace Academy welcomes donations to help support the program. Contact Greg Commander at 336-991-3524 for more information.