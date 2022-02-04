Community Briefs - from Jan. 28

Research genealogy
The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. will offer a virtual I Am Black History, a four-part series on researching genealogy, in February:
Beginner’s Luck: 11 a.m. Feb. 5. High Point Museum’s curator of education, Sara Blanchett, discusses her current path down the road of her own self-discovery.
A Snapshot of Color and Wealth: 11 a.m. Feb. 12. To understand the interlocking systems of capitalism and racism in U.S. history, follow along as Angela Roach Roberson traces the assets of three African American couples in Pitt County.
Using Social Media for Genealogy: 11 a.m. Feb. 19. What is the most effective way to use social media channels to reach out to others? Marcellaus Joiner of the Heritage Research Center explores the options.
Black GENeX Genealogical Experience: 10 a.m. Feb. 26.
Attendees will be asked to register in advance for each program. Registration will begin Feb. 1 and can be found at highpointmuseum.org.
Also, the museum will offer “The Making of a Black Panther” at 1 p.m. Feb. 16. The High Point Historical Society will host Brad Lilley, an alumni of the Black Panthers and co-founder of the High Point Peacemakers, and Paul Ringel, an associate professor of history at High Point University, to discuss why a shootout between Black Panthers and law enforcement 50 years ago matters today.
For information, call 336-885-1859.
Apply to Camp Corral
Camp Corral has announced the dates of its annual summer camp programming, which has expanded to provide 40% more campers in 2022 with opportunities to gain respite, create peer connections, strengthen self-confidence and reinforce coping skills tailored to the unique challenges military children face.
The nonprofit’s free summer camp experiences empower children with similar backgrounds to form connections through activities such as canoeing, rock climbing and ziplining. Additionally, after a successful launch in 2021, Camp Corral is doubling the number of family camp programs it will host in 2022. These all-inclusive retreats provide each family member with experiences that help build connection within the family and create lifelong memories.
Camp Corral will begin accepting applications for its 2022 summer camp programs on Feb. 1. Applications will close once a session is full or one month before the first day of the camp. To qualify, children must be between the ages of 8 and 15 on the first day of camp. For a list of 2022 summer camp dates and locations, visit www.campcorral.org/camps.
For children unable to attend a camp in person, Camp Corral offers virtual enrichment and peer network programs to deliver support tailored to the unique experiences of the nation’s most vulnerable military children. For additional information, visit www.campcorral.org/our-programs.
Winter tree identification class
Dallas Bretzman, a full-time lecturer of landscape architecture at N.C. A&T, will lead a winter tree identification class from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 10 on the Downtown Greenway.
To register, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org. A confirmation email will be sent with parking and weather-related information.
Bretzman is dedicated to working with students and the community at large to create high performing sustainable landscapes for public open spaces. She is particularly focused on the artful use of landforms and plants as design elements.
