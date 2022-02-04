Community Briefs - from Jan. 28

Research genealogy

The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. will offer a virtual I Am Black History, a four-part series on researching genealogy, in February:

Beginner’s Luck: 11 a.m. Feb. 5. High Point Museum’s curator of education, Sara Blanchett, discusses her current path down the road of her own self-discovery.

A Snapshot of Color and Wealth: 11 a.m. Feb. 12. To understand the interlocking systems of capitalism and racism in U.S. history, follow along as Angela Roach Roberson traces the assets of three African American couples in Pitt County.

Using Social Media for Genealogy: 11 a.m. Feb. 19. What is the most effective way to use social media channels to reach out to others? Marcellaus Joiner of the Heritage Research Center explores the options.

Black GENeX Genealogical Experience: 10 a.m. Feb. 26.

Attendees will be asked to register in advance for each program. Registration will begin Feb. 1 and can be found at highpointmuseum.org.