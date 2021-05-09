Community Briefs: High Point Rockers hold job fair

Rockers’ job fair
The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with Spectra Food Services, will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Catalyst Club at Truist Point. Parking is available at 214 Lindsay St. in High Point.
Positions are available in multiple areas including graphic design, food service, fan experience, video presentation, ticket sales and game day operations.
Internships are also available in several different areas.
For information, call 336-888-1000, email at jobs@highpointrockers.com or visit www.highpointrockers.com/news_article/show/1159057.
Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy, a program that seeks to inspire youth toward a future in public safety by presenting subjects condensed from the training curriculum for law enforcement officers, is accepting applications through June 18.
The academy is for youth between the ages of 13 and 17 and it explores various facets of law enforcement.
It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, June 28-July 7, at the District 2 Office, 5440 Millstream Road, McLeansville.
A mandatory orientation meeting is set for 6 p.m. June 25 at the Otto Zenke building, 400 W. Washington St., Greensboro.
To enroll, visit www.guilfordcountysheriff.com or reach out to a Guilford County Schools student resource officer.
For information, call 336-641-5313 or email aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov.
Virtual workshops
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro has announced the following virtual workshops:
Build Your Brand on LinkedIn: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11. tinyurl.com/4wjhapzp.
Budgeting and Credit — A Guide to Weathering A Financial Storm: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, May 13. tinyurl.com/xftckn9.
Making Your Name Your Promise — Building Your Personal Brand: 10-11:30 a.m. May 19. tinyurl.com/4sx7ze97.
Job Search Prep Series: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 18 and 20. In-person. May 18 — confidence boost, professionalism. May 20 — goal setting and career assessments.
Breaking Up and Moving On: 6-6:45 p.m. May 20. tinyurl.com/spvxs4kc.
The center is at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-275-6090 or email Info@WomenscenterGSO.org.
Youth tennis classes
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now registering participants ages 5 to 15 for a free, three-week introduction to tennis class to be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 11-25, at Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave. To sign up, call 336-373-5877.
This program is offered in partnership with the GTP Foundation and USTA Foundation. For more socially-distant, virtual and COVID-19 safe programs and activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual.
Vegetable garden tips
Guilford County Master Gardener volunteers will offer the virtual workshop Grow Your Best Vegetable Garden from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Learning and using best practices is the key to getting best results in a summer vegetable garden. May is the perfect time to talk about the challenges and the rewards of growing food plants in the Piedmont. Speakers will talk about soil preparation, plant selection and timing, good upkeep, and using integrated pest management for sustainable solutions.
To register, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus. Registrants will receive a Zoom link.
For information, call 336-641-2400.
Summer music experiences
Guilford County Schools and Moore Music Co. will again partner to bring summer music experiences to student musicians in Guilford County.
Music camps planned for this summer include:
Jump Ahead Camp: June 21-24 or June 28-July 1. For rising sixth graders who signed up for band or orchestra. $150.
RE-Boot Band and Orchestra Camp: July 12-22. Rising seventh and eighth graders will receive intensive instruction in an ensemble setting designed to improve learned playing skills. $300.
Honors Jazz Camp: June 21-July 1. Rising seventh graders and older students will explore jazz music, learning improvisation, jazz history and composition. $300.
Modern Band Camp: Rock! Pop! Latin! Rap! July 19-29. For students in seventh through 12th grades. $300.
Drum Line: July 12-15 or July 19-22, Swann Middle School. Rising seventh through ninth grade students learn rhythms and beats which make drum lines fun. $150.
The camps will take place at Ragsdale High School except the drum line camp which will be at Swann Middle School. Tuition waivers are available for the band and orchestra camps for students who are currently leasing an instrument or lease an instrument for the upcoming school year from the company.
For information, call 336-274-4636 or visit www.mooremusiccompany.com/summer-camps.
Painting in the Park
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer Painting in the Park from 4 to 5 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month through August at Hester Park’s picnic shelter No. 5. The cost is $2 per child and the offering is for children ages 10 and younger. Register at tinyurl.com/8ucy3c7p.
Children should dress to get messy.
For information, call 336-373-7757 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli.
Pepper growing program
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now registering participants of all ages for One Hot Summer, a free pepper-growing educational activity. Everyone who signs up gets a free hot or sweet pepper plant, a free One Hot Summer T-shirt, and tips and tricks on growing their best plants.
The program is free; online registration is required. Register at tinyurl.com/6ya3psh8. Peppers will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Keely Park Community Garden, 4100-4198 Keely Road in McLeansville.
For information, call 336-373-4549.
NAACP branch meeting
The NAACP Greensboro Branch’s next general monthly meeting is virtual and is set for 5 p.m. May 16.
Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information on Saturday.
To receive meeting access information, contact her at greensboronaacp@gmail.com or call 336-273-1222.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.