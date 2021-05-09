Community Briefs: High Point Rockers hold job fair

RE-Boot Band and Orchestra Camp: July 12-22. Rising seventh and eighth graders will receive intensive instruction in an ensemble setting designed to improve learned playing skills. $300.

Honors Jazz Camp: June 21-July 1. Rising seventh graders and older students will explore jazz music, learning improvisation, jazz history and composition. $300.

Modern Band Camp: Rock! Pop! Latin! Rap! July 19-29. For students in seventh through 12th grades. $300.

Drum Line: July 12-15 or July 19-22, Swann Middle School. Rising seventh through ninth grade students learn rhythms and beats which make drum lines fun. $150.

The camps will take place at Ragsdale High School except the drum line camp which will be at Swann Middle School. Tuition waivers are available for the band and orchestra camps for students who are currently leasing an instrument or lease an instrument for the upcoming school year from the company.

For information, call 336-274-4636 or visit www.mooremusiccompany.com/summer-camps.

Painting in the Park