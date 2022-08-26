Community Briefs

Beginner bridge lessons

Rich Peffer, an American Contract Bridge League certified director, teacher and ruby life master, will offer beginner bridge lessons starting Sept. 8.

Designed for people who are relatively new to bridge, the content will be based on the book by Audrey Grant, “Bridge Basics 1” (optional).

Lessons will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays, at the Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road in Greensboro.

Lessons will be presented via slides and cards played at each table to illustrate teaching tools. At the end of each session, there will some pre-dealt hands targeted to the day’s topics that students can play themselves and decide what to do.

Also, there will be “Supervised Play” opportunities in Greensboro, where new players can practice what they’ve learned.

Directions will be provided. The cost is $180 for the full series of six lessons.

To register, contact Peffer at rpeffer325@att.net or 336-402-5367.

Windows for a Cause

Windows for a Cause — set for 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro — will feature a silent auction showcasing paintings by local artists on Renewal by Andersen windows and many other items. The event will also feature premiere donations including a William Mangum original painting, a John Hardy bracelet from Fink’s, a VIP UNC-Chapel Hill football package for four and a $1,000 gift certificate for Oh Goodness Fine Portraits.

Tickets are $50. Cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. RSVP by Sept. 1.

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/58db4p63. All proceeds will go to Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

Also, Renewal by Andersen is holding a diaper drive through Sept. 15 and will be sponsoring Diaper Wrapping Days at its Greensboro showrooms to repackage diapers for Diaper Bank of North Carolina distribution. To volunteer, call Kim Alcaide at 631-774-2812.

Author talk

The Greensboro History Museum will host author Ernest A. Dollar Jr. for a By the Book conversation at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the museum, 130 Summit Ave.

Dollar’s new book, “Torn Asunder: Trauma in the Civil War’s Final Campaign in North Carolina,” explores the psychological experience of Civil War soldiers and civilians during the chaotic closing weeks of the war in North Carolina, and especially Greensboro.

Dollar, who is director of the City of Raleigh Museum, will discuss his work with UNCG Ph.D. history candidate Andrew Turner.

For information, call 336-362-7112.

Black Luxe Expo

The Black Luxe Expo is set for noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. The free community trade show features Black-owned businesses and organizations from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland.

Guest can register for free at https://bit.ly/3MgPK2Q.

In addition to live music, retail shopping and food trucks, the expo has added an educational segment featuring keynote speaker David Lee, owner of Ebony Ascent, discussing financial literacy and the rise of the Black billionaire.

To promote wellness within the African American and BIPOC communities, expo sponsor, Healthy Blue NC, will provide free on-site screenings for blood pressure and A1C glucose testing.

Other expo highlights include a free interactive photo booth, adult gaming tent, cash bar, swag bags, a designated Kid Zone with fun activities and a play area, free books courtesy of the High Point Public Library Mobile Bus, and a fire truck exploratory experience, featuring the High Point Police Department.

For information, visit www.blackluxeco.com/expo.

Expanded arts program

Creative Greensboro will expand its Neighborhood Arts Program to bring additional arts experiences to three Greensboro communities this fall and spring. Residents of Dudley Heights, Glenwood and Kings Forest will have opportunities to experience live concerts, storytelling and art making events, or a poetry and visual arts series.

These programs build on the community-based activities Creative Greensboro supported last year through the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program.

Upcoming programs include:

In Dudley Heights: A six-part poetry and visual arts series called “Home” on the first Tuesday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive. Dudley Heights residents are invited to create with poet Josephus Thompson III and artist Darlene J. McClinton to explore what home means to them and share the history of their neighborhood.

In Glenwood: Storytelling and art making, hosted by Greensboro artist Tamra Hunt, will take place at The People’s Market, a weekly neighborhood market on Thursdays at 1417 Glenwood Ave. Hunt and guest artists and storytellers will be at the market from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 to share the Indigenous history of Glenwood and invite market goers to participate in sharing stories and making art about the neighborhood.

In Kings Forest: Piedmont Blue Preservation Society and its President Atiba Berkley, a Kings Forest resident, will host two Blues and Foods Concerts from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and Oct. 23 at the Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave. At the concerts, Sunny Gravely-Foushee, executive director of TAB Arts Non-Profit, will host creative activities for concertgoers to learn about six notable Kings Forest residents featured on the sidewalk murals painted around the community’s park.

Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com or call 336-433-7362.

Seeking detention officers

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants to join its team as detention officers.

The office will offer an information session on how to become a certified detention officer at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the sheriff’s administrative office at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Representatives will discuss pay, incentives, certification, work schedules and etc.

Currently, Guilford County is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for detention Officers.

To RSVP, call 336-641-3387.

Seeking public input

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is seeking the public’s help through Sept. 18 to plan for future aquatic facility improvements to four pools and two spraygrounds. Review the Let’s Plan2Splash August 2022 update at https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Greensboro-Aquatics-August-2022 to read the latest on the aquatics master plan process. To share opinions, take the online survey at https://tinyurl.com/GSOPlantoSplash or give feedback in person at an upcoming community engagement event or one of three feedback stations.

Based on community input, an audit of the existing facilities and an equity and inclusion analysis, the following thoughts were developed:

Lindley Pool — Expand existing aquatics with renovated pool and bathhouse and add inclusive playground, water slide and beach entry.

Peeler Pool — Modernize with an updated pool, sprayground, a combination pool and sprayground or other based on community feedback.

Warnersville Pool — Expand existing aquatics with renovated pool and bathroom and add new playground, field, beach entry, waterslide and a Ninja Cross system, an obstacle course.

Smith Community Pool and Keeley and Barber Park spraygrounds — Enhance with site improvements like additional seating, landscaping, misting stations and more.

Residents can share their opinions at one of the following community engagement events: noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Warnersville Back to School Event, 601 Doak St.; or 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

Or visit the feedback stations at McGirt-Horton Library, Warnersville Recreation Center or Lindley Recreation Center through Sept. 18.

For information, call 336-373-7808.

Order compost bins, rain barrels

Greensboro is offering 65-gallon compost bins for $52 and 50-gallon Ivy rain barrels for $71 online. To order a compost bin or rain barrel, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/BinBarrelSale and place an order by Sept. 18.

Bins and barrels will not be shipped to customers, but they may be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St. in Greensboro.

About 25% of a typical household’s waste can be composted. Keeping these items out of trash cans frees up space at the landfill and cuts down on carbon and methane emissions released in landfills. Composting also reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, helps soil retain moisture and prevents soil erosion. Rain barrels help conserve water, reduce storm water runoff and minimize the need for chemical fertilizers.

For information, call 336-373-2342.

