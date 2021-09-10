Community Briefs

Community read project

The High Point Public Library will host the final event of this year’s community read project at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, with a virtual presentation by author Bruce Deel, who will discuss his book, “Trust First.” Information on how to watch and participate in this presentation can be found at www.HighPointNC.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting .

Deel’s book tells the story of the creation of the City of Refuge in Atlanta, a one-stop-shop for housing, medical and mental health care, educational training, vocational training, a safe house for victims of sex trafficking, an auto repair training center and a host of other services to the disenfranchised and homeless. The 2021 community read is a partnership of the Hayden-Harman Foundation, Resilience High Point and the library. There are limited copies of the book available for free from the library. There also are print copies for check out from the library as well as e-audiobooks, e-books and several book club kits for groups that would like to discuss the book. For information, call 336-883-3648.