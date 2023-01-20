Community Briefs

City HR director to speak to group

The Commission on the Status of Women will welcome City Deputy Director of Human Resources Tiffany Brown Shelton to its monthly online meeting on Jan. 24. Shelton is the second presenter in the CSW’s LeadHERship Through Service Series, created for women leaders to share their professional journey and tips for a successful career.

Participants and the public may join the 6 p.m. meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/3854c2sh using meeting ID 868 9224 9073 and passcode 281168.

Shelton oversees talent acquisition, organizational development, compensation and human resources information systems for the city.

Bennett hosting poetry book launch

Bennett College will host a virtual launch of Benin Lemus’ debut poetry collection, “Dreaming in Mourning,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26.

Lemus, a 1994 Bennett College alumna, is a poet and an educator based in South Los Angeles. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from Bennett College and a Master of Fine Arts in Film and Television Production from the University of Southern California.

Join the virtual book launch event online at www.Bennett.edu/live.

Learn about growing food with program

Learn about growing fruits, vegetables and herbs at your home or community garden at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Discover how a garden contributes to a healthy diet and sustainable living. Enjoy some seasonal winter veggies prepared by interns from the UNCG Nutrition Department.

Learn from several local experts including: Plaxedes Chitiyo, associate director for UNCG Environment and Sustainability; Nick Mangili, farm manager at Guilford College; Denise McCollough, gardener; Crystal Mercer, Guilford County Cooperative Extension; and Julie Hale, Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

To attend this program, register in advance by e-mail: melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.

Recreation center celebrates reopening

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department hosts a grand reopening celebration of the Peeler Recreation Center and Community Park, which recently received a $1.2 million upgrade. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28, at the recreation center entrance, 1300 Sykes Ave. An open house and cookout follows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The open house includes a complimentary hotdog and hamburger lunch and a fresh produce market provided by the Greensboro Police Department Community Connectors. Guests will also enjoy free Zodwa Dance, Adding Health to Our Years, tennis and Smart Start Sports demonstrations, an art class for children and more. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held indoors in case of inclement weather.

The Parks and Recreation Department used voter-approved bond funds and a $600,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program to complete the project. A $38,000 Major League Baseball Youth Development Foundation grant helped fund the field-light installation and a $30,000 Cone Mills Foundation donation paid for the playground.

The project also includes a bigger parking lot and improved driveway entrance, ballfield renovations with equipment to livestream games, gathering spaces with seating, and a paved, accessible pathway throughout the park with an interpretive story walk created in partnership with Greensboro Public Library. The Greensboro Water Resources Department funded a cistern project that captures roof water to irrigate the ballfield.

The recreation center also received new entrance seating, bathroom improvements, and interior paint for program rooms and the gym.

Classes offered

Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro has developed a hybrid version of Adventures in Learning classes for this semester. There will be two days of virtual classes and one day of in-person classes.

Classes begin Feb. 2 for the six-week session. There are 15 classes to choose from, everything from the Greensboro Opera to space exploration, comparative religions through the ages to gender roles in the 1950’s.

The classes are offered for the flat rate of $55 for the semester.

To learn more, call 336-378-0766, email scgexecutivedirector@gmail.org or visit www.shepctrg.org.

Creative Greensboro presents Opus Series

Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, presents the Opus Series this spring with four free concerts featuring the Creative Greensboro community ensembles: Greensboro Big Band, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Greensboro Concert Band and Choral Society of Greensboro.

Spring 2023 Opus Schedule

Greensboro Big Band Valentine Swing Dance: 3 p.m. Feb. 11, Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Philharmonia of Greensboro with the Danville Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. March 11, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro.

Greensboro Concert Band: 3:30 p.m. March 12, Dana Auditorium.

Choral Society of Greensboro with the Philharmonia of Greensboro: 7:30 p.m. April 22, Dana Auditorium.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

City’s economic report available online

The City of Greensboro Planning Department’s annual report on a variety of key economic measures is now available online. Called the “Growth and Development Trends Report,” the document covers 2022 trends and is at www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=54749.

Key findings include:

Greensboro’s population continues to grow at a steady rate, faster than state and national levels.

The city annexed a record 1,570 of acres in 2022; more than twice the previous record (727), set in 2021.

Greensboro’s unemployment rate is returning to pre-pandemic figures.

Greensboro residents are earning more than they have in the past.

This trends report and many others are available on the planning department’s population and statistics web page at https://tinyurl.com/2c6hfj7r.

Stick-bridge builders sought for competition

Residents from Greensboro and five other Triad cities are invited to compete in Bridging the Triad, a competition to see who can create the most efficient popsicle stick bridge. Anyone 8 or older can compete. To participate, Greensboro residents can pick up free supplies at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road.

The Greensboro competition will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Griffin Recreation Center. Winners from each city will go on to the regional competition, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road in High Point.

Bridging the Triad is sponsored by Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Lexington and Winston-Salam Parks and Recreation departments. It is designed to introduce and engage people in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities.

Participants will compete as individuals in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-17 and adult. Bridges will be judged based on how much weight they will support, divided by the total mass of the structures. The top three most efficient bridges in each of the youth categories and the first place in the adult category will advance to the regional competition. There will also be a prize group for the most creative design.

For information, contact Douglas Williams at 336-373-2928 or Franklin.williams@greensboro-nc.gov.