Anytown has openings

North Carolina for Community and Justice’s Anytown, a human relations and youth leadership summer camp, still has a few openings.

Session one is set for June 18-23 and session two is set for July 16-21.

The camps are for rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors in the Piedmont Triad area who have an interest in making new friends and learning how to build an inclusive and compassionate community.

Tuition is $650 but scholarships are available.

For information, call 336-272-0359, Ext. 110 or visit bit.ly/anytown2023.

Silent auction fundraiser

Evergreens Lifestyle Center, a division of Senior Resources of Guilford, is holding its inaugural Silent Auction Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 23 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26.

The nonprofit has many items to bid on including event tickets, gift certificates for restaurants, massages, salons; antiques, collectibles, handmade crafts, artwork, home and garden items and more.

Evergreens Lifestyle Center is the only nonprofit active senior center in the area. The nonprofit provides activities for seniors 55 and older such as exercise classes, a gym, arts and crafts, special presentations, technology classes and assistance, weekly classic movie screenings, educational opportunities and more.

For information, call 336-373-4816.

Independence Day celebration June 24

Pleasant Garden is hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration event June 24 at the Pleasant Garden Community Center, 5024 Alliance Church Road. June 25 is the rain date.

This free event will begin at 6 p.m. with a Kid Zone, which will include inflatables, a mechanical bull, a caricature artist, face painter and a balloon twister. Meanwhile on the main stage, music and entertainment will be provided by DJ Bruce Church in addition to a live tribute to the military.

At sunset, a fireworks display will cap this fun family event.

Free shuttles will be provided from Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, Pleasant Garden Elementary School, Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church and New Covenant Church. No shuttles will be provided to Volunteer Park or Town Hall. There will be no parking at the Pleasant Garden Community Center. Alliance Church Road will be closed between Ryegate Drive and Neelley Road beginning at 5 p.m.

High Point Museum events

The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point has announced the following events:

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day by Making Your Own: noon-2 p.m. July 15. Free, drop-in, while supplies last.

High Point Historical Society presents Meet Historical Fiction Author, Libby Carty McNamee: 2-4 p.m. July 19. Hear author Libby Carty McNamee discuss her writing process and talk about her award-winning books, “Dolley Madison and the War of 1812: America’s First Lady” and “Susanna’s Midnight Ride: The Girl Who Won the Revolutionary War.” Free. Books are targeted for readers 10 and older.

Arts Splash Concert in the Historical Park: 6-7:30 p.m. July 21. Live music. Free. Drop-in.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

Haw River Trail lunch and learn

Brian Baker, Assistant Alamance County Manager and former Alamance Parks Director, will speak from noon to 1 p.m. June 21 at the Graham Historical Museum, 135 W. Elm St. in Graham.

The event is part of the Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board’s Lunch-and-Learn Series.

Join the museum as they celebrate the Year of the Trail and learn all about Alamance County’s Haw River Trail. The program will include an overview of the Haw River and its impact on life and development in Alamance County. The presentation will detail the effort to build the Haw River Trail over the past 20 years and discuss the changes it has brought to the community.

This rain or shine program will take place in the outdoor courtyard of the museum. Bring a sack lunch and a friend. Admission is free; registration is required.

To register, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Pollinators Day

The Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners will host “Celebrate Pollinators Day” from 9 a.m. to noon June 24 at 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro. The free public event will be in the Karen C. Neill Demonstration Garden.

What’s a pollinator? It could be a butterfly, moth, bee, wasp, insect — even a bird.

“What’s The Buzz” about pollinators? Without pollinators, we would have very little food. Pollinators are critical to the production of most fruits, vegetables, nuts and berries. This event will showcase the importance of pollinators and how everyone can protect and nurture them.

Visitors will be treated to many exhibits including butterfly, bee and bug displays, a Queen Bee in her glass hive, beekeeper displays and sales of local honey. Also offered for sale will be plants that attract and feed pollinators.

Activities for children include building a bee hotel, making a seed ball for wildflower planting, a scavenger hunt, the Green Roof playhouse and vegetable tasting.

Special exhibits include the Eco-Bus Live Animal Display from Greensboro Parks and Recreation, The Mobile Lab from High Point University, Carolina Butterfly Society, Piedmont Bird Club, N.C. State Parks, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, NC Wildlife Fund and NC Department of Agriculture.

Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about creating pollinator gardens and to offer tours.

For information, call 336-641-2400 or visit the Facebook page for Extension Master Gardeners of Guilford County.

Summer passport winners

Downtown Greensboro has drawn the first week of winners for its 14-week Summer Passport program, presented by Skyla Credit Union. In its opening week, there were 141 entries with receipts totaling more than $12,800.

Week one winners are Cierra DiPilato and Bliss & Co. Downtown Salon.

Spend $25 or more in a downtown Greensboro business for a chance to win $500. Participants can upload a photo of their receipt via the Downtown Greensboro App or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500. Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.

Winners will be drawn every Friday through Sept. 1.

Lawn care workshop

“Piedmont Lawn Care” is the topic of a talk by Cody Craddock, horticulture agent with Randolph County Cooperative Extension, at 6:30 p.m. June 29, at the Asheboro Public Library.

Craddock will share advice on establishment and care of lawns; advantages and disadvantages of various grass species; sustainable lawns; and lawn alternatives. Attendees can pick up a free Carolina Lawn Care booklet.

The library is located at 201 Worth St. Call 336-318-6803 for information.

All businesses located in Downtown Greensboro are part of the Summer Passport program.

For information and the rules to play, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/summer-passport/.